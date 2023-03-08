The latest on the Bank of Canada's rate decision The Bank of Canada will announce its latest interest rate decision at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The central bank is widely expected to hold its benchmark rate steady at 4.5 per cent, pausing its year-long campaign against inflation. It has increased borrowing costs eight consecutive times since last March.

Bank of Canada expected to pause rate-hike campaign

One year after launching the most aggressive rate-hike campaign in a generation, the Bank of Canada is widely expected to hit pause on Wednesday, holding its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.5 per cent.

The monetary policy decision will be announced in a one-page document at 10 a.m. ET.

The central bank has raised rates eight consecutive times since last March, pushing up Canadian borrowing costs and hammering the housing market. While consumer price inflation remains worryingly high, central bank officials believe that interest rates are now high enough to guide inflation back down to the bank’s 2-per-cent target. That led Governor Tiff Macklem to announce a “conditional pause” to further rate hikes after the last rate announcement in January.

If the bank stands pat on Wednesday, it would be the first major central bank to halt its campaign against inflation. That would put it on a different trajectory than the U.S Federal Reserve, potentially putting downward pressure on the Canadian dollar. On Tuesday, Fed chair Jerome Powell said U.S. interest rates may need to move higher than previously thought, and that the Fed was open to increasing the pace of rate hikes.

Mr. Macklem has not ruled out additional rate increases if the Canadian economy proves more resilient, and inflation proves stickier, than the bank is forecasting.

Recent economic data has been mixed. The labour market added far more jobs than expected in January, while GDP growth came in surprisingly slow in the fourth quarter of 2022. Consumer price index inflation was milder-than-expected in January, clocking in at 5.9 per cent year-over-year, down from 6.3 per cent in December.

There will be no press conference on Wednesday. Senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers will deliver a speech and hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon explaining the bank’s rationale for the decision.

– Mark Rendell