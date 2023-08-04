Open this photo in gallery: Willie Adams, international president of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, speaks at a strike rally in Vancouver on July 9.ETHAN CAIRNS/The Canadian Press

B.C. port workers have approved the latest tentative agreement with employers, averting a fresh strike and avoiding further chaos to cargo moving in and out of the West Coast.

The ratification by eligible union voters, who cast ballots on Thursday and Friday, capped five weeks of wild swings in labour relations on the waterfront in British Columbia. Nearly 74.7 per cent of the ballots cast voted in favour of accepting the negotiated deal, union president Rob Ashton said in a statement on Friday night.

About 7,400 members of the International Longshore & Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) halted their 13-day strike on July 13 and then staged a 24-hour walkout several days later.

The Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) ruled that the walkout lacked the required 72-hour strike notice, and ordered the dock workers to drop their picket lines.

Shipping industry observers say the labour dispute will have significant lingering effects lasting at until late September because of the lengthy process for clearing the backlog of containers and other cargo, both on the import and export sides.

A post on July 30 on the ILWU’s website shows a one-page document signed by Mr. Ashton and the presidents of five longshore locals agreeing to the latest tentative deal, which was negotiated under the guidance of the CIRB. The union leaders recommended that the rank and file accept the tentative pact.

About 6,000 of the ILWU’s members are in the Vancouver region, 1,000 in the Prince Rupert area in northern B.C. and the rest on Vancouver Island.

Full-time employees account for about 40 per cent of the work force.

On July 28, the union announced that eligible voting members rejected a mediated tentative deal after the first two-day vote.

Voters at five longshore locals did not include casual workers, who make up more than 60 per cent of the work force.

The ILWU listed three key issues: contracting out of jobs, cost-of-living wage increases and the impact of automation on job security.

The B.C. Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA), which represents 49 private-sector companies such as shipowners and terminal operators, ratified the mediated proposal on July 13.

Earlier this week, the BCMEA approved the negotiated four-year deal, which was largely based on the mediated proposal, with the key difference being new wording designed to address union concerns about contracting out.

“The renewed collective agreement includes increases in wages, benefits and training that recognizes the skills and efforts of B.C.’s waterfront work force, while providing certainty and stability for the future of Canada’s West Coast ports,” the BCMEA said in a news release on Friday night.

The latest tentative deal emerged one day after federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan asked the CIRB on July 29 to intervene in what has been a roller coaster month for the union and employers.

“Collective bargaining is hard work. But it is how the best, most resilient deals are made,” Mr. O’Regan said in a joint statement on Friday night with Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez. “Minister O’Regan has directed federal officials to review how a disruption on this scale unfolded, so that in future we can provide greater stability for the workers and businesses across Canada.”

The CIRB could have imposed a new agreement or ordered final binding arbitration to resolve outstanding issues, but the two sides managed to reach the negotiated settlement on July 30.

The CIRB said earlier this week that the union agreed not to go on strike and employers pledged to not initiate a lockout until the ratification voting results were known.

The way the ratification process unfolded exposed a gap in positions between the ILWU’s caucus, which consists of representatives from five longshore locals, and the union’s bargaining committee.

In mid-July, only days after the union’s bargaining team approved a mediated tentative pact to initially end the strike, the caucus voted instead to reject the settlement, triggering the new walkout. The caucus changed its position days later and approved the package in a new vote, only to have the membership reject the mediated proposal on July 27-28.

The previous five-year contract expired on March 31, with a base rate on weekdays of $48.23 an hour on the day shift, $60.76 an hour on the night shift and $75.06 on the graveyard shift.

There are premiums for working weekends and holidays. For example, the day shift pays $77.17 an hour on Sundays under the previous collective agreement.

The mediated proposal calls for a compounded wage hike of 19.2 per cent over four years, plus a signing bonus or “inflation adjustment allowance” of about $3,000, depending on the hours worked in 2022.

There is also an 18.5-per-cent increase to a retirement fund that currently has a $81,250 lump-sum payout for eligible new retirees.

The union sought a two-year agreement, while employers proposed a four-year deal.

The labour dispute did not affect the servicing of cruise lines. Bulk grain shipments and coal also continued being exported overseas.

But business groups have been sounding the alarm about the damage to Canada’s reputation as a reliable trading partner.

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade estimates that work stoppages in July led to the disruption of nearly $10.7-billion worth of goods, based on a rate of $800-million a day.

“Businesses in Greater Vancouver and across the country are breathing a sigh of relief that ports and supply chains are returning to normal,” board of trade president Bridgitte Anderson said in a statement on Friday night. “As an open and trading economy, Canada needs to rebuild its reputation as a reliable trading partner.”

Potash and sulphur have been among the commodities that were suspended from being loaded into the cargo holds of ships that would be destined for exporting to markets overseas. On the import side, reusable steel containers aboard ships that normally would have docked on the West Coast got delayed.