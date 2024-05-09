Competition Bureau to launch market study into Canadian airline sector

Canada’s Competition Bureau says it will begin a market study focused on the Canadian airline sector.

It will look into the state of competition in the airline industry and how governments can make improvements.

In a market study, the bureau examines barriers to competition, such as regulations or policies, within a specific sector.

Melissa Fisher, a deputy commissioner with the bureau, made the announcement while testifying in front of a parliamentary committee studying airline competition in Canada.

She says this will be the first study under new powers the organization gained in December.

It will follow the Competition Bureau’s recent study of the grocery sector.