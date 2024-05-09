FinTRAC fines crypto firm Binance $6-million over anti-money laundering shortfalls

Canada’s anti-money laundering agency has imposed a roughly $6-million fine on the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance Holdings Ltd., the first monetary penalty issued by the financial intelligence unit against a virtual currency trading platform.

South of the border, Binance has agreed to pay US$4.3-billion as part of a plea deal after admitting to failures in its anti-money laundering controls.

The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, or FinTRAC, levied its own, much smaller penalty after finding that Binance had committed two violations of the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act.

The first violation was that it had failed to register as a foreign money services business, FinTRAC said Thursday.

Binance pulled out of the Canadian market last year, citing new regulatory guidance for cryptocurrency trading platforms.

However, FinTRAC said the company was in violation of its registration requirements up until Sept. 25, when it officially ceased all of its operations in the country. Binance had been given several opportunities to register but missed its deadlines, FinTRAC said.

The second violation relates to large virtual currency transactions. Businesses such as banks, real estate brokers, casinos and money services businesses are required to report certain transactions, including suspicious ones and those involving large sums of cash or virtual currency, to the financial intelligence agency.

FinTRAC says it analyzed the blockchain – the public ledger of all cryptocurrency transactions – and found 5,902 transactions worth $10,000 or more – the reporting threshold – that Binance had failed to report between June 1, 2021 and July 19, 2023.

Binance’s founder, 47-year-old billionaire Changpeng Zhao, was recently sentenced to four months in prison in the U.S. after admitting to evading anti-money laundering rules. Prosecutors said Binance failed to report suspicious transactions involving designated terrorist groups such as Hamas and Islamic State.