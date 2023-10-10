Negotiators from General Motors of Canada and Unifor reached a tentative agreement on Tuesday, ending a brief strike and turning the focus to the final round of Detroit Three talks with Stellantis NV.

The tentative agreement covers 4,300 workers at GM’s Oshawa pick-up plant, St. Catharines powertrain factory and Woodstock distribution centre. Unifor national president Lana Payne said the agreement, which must be approved by members, matches a deal Unifor reached in September with Ford Motor Co. of Canada.

“When faced with the shutdown of these key facilities General Motors had no choice but to get serious at the table and agree to the pattern,” Ms. Payne said. “The solidarity of our members has led to a comprehensive tentative agreement that follows the pattern set at Ford Motor Co. to the letter, including all items that company had initial fought us on such as pensions, retiree income supports and converting full-time temporary workers into permanent employees over the life of the agreement.”

The workers went on strike at the midnight deadline on Monday after the two sides failed to agree on several issues, including pensions and the treatment of temporary workers.

GM produces light-duty and heavy-duty Silverado pickup trucks at the Oshawa plant, popular and high-profit vehicles, as well as metal stampings that are used in other plants. Engines produced at the St. Catharines facility are used in a variety of GM SUVs and pickup trucks made in other assembly plants, raising the prospect of affecting their output should the strike last for long.

Marissa West, GM Canada’s president, said in a statement work will resume at all three facilities Tuesday afternoon.

“This record agreement, subject to member ratification, recognizes the many contributions of our represented team members with significant increases in wages, benefits and job security while building on GM’s historic investments in Canadian manufacturing,” Ms. West said.

Maria Chinelli, who works on GM’s Oshawa assembly line making pick-up trucks, was walking the picket line just after 1 p.m. when she got the news from a colleague. “It was great,” she said. “Everybody started jumping around.”

Ms. Chinelli began at the plant in 2021 and makes $24 an hour. She and many others will see their pay increase immediately, if the deal is ratified, and reach the senior rate of $37 faster than the old contact allowed. “I’m very happy,” she said.

“The company thought that we would back down. I’m very proud of all the workers,” Ms. Chinelli said.

Unifor negotiators used the agreement reached at Ford in September as the template for GM negotiations, a tactic known as pattern bargaining. The Ford agreement includes wage increases of 15 per cent over three years, pension improvements, and cuts to four from eight the years it takes new hires - who make $24 an hour - to reach the regular rate of $37.

The deal was called rich and historic for its gains, after years of concessions that propped up the automakers after the financial crisis and pandemic. Still, the Ford agreement was ratified by just 54 per cent. The skilled trades group and older workers voted no, unhappy with the increases.

Unifor and other unions try to bargain similar deals with employers in the same industries to ensure companies compete against each other with products and not wage costs.

