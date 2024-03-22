Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: The Canada Revenue Agency experienced a technical issue in processing the returns of Canadians who opened a first home savings account (FHSA) in 2023, delaying the tax refunds for some individuals by up to a month. The U.S. Department of Justice and 15 states on Thursday sued Apple, accusing it of driving up prices for smartphones and charging business partners, like credit card firms, in ways that ultimately raise prices for consumers. And Lululemon annual revenue and profit numbers came in below expectations on Thursday as demand waned for its high-end cozy clothes.

Also: Lululemon wasn’t the only clothing brand in the news, Japan did something for the first time in a long time and Canadians are happy, relatively speaking.