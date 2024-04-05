Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: Ford Motor Co. announced it would postpone the launch of electric vehicles at its plant in Oakville, Ont., by two years until 2027. The plant west of Toronto is still slated to shut down for the $1.8-billion EV retooling in May, which will mean layoffs for its 2,700 workers. Meanwhile, Dollarama Inc. reported a 24-per-cent increase in profit in the fourth quarter, as Canadians turned to discount retailers to mitigate challenges caused by inflation. And the federal government announced a $1.5-billion fund to protect rental units by acquiring existing rental properties.

Also: Both Taylor Swift and the CEO of Loblaws were rewarded for their performance, albeit of different kinds.