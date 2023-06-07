The latest on the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision The Bank of Canada will announce its latest interest rate decision at 10 am EST. The central bank halted its rate-hike campaign in January and has since kept its benchmark rate steady at 4.5 per cent. However, a run of stronger-than-expected economic growth, employment and inflation data is testing that “conditional pause.” A growing number of analysts think the bank will raise rates at least one more time this summer. The more hawkish think it could happen today, and even cautious observers aren’t ruling out the possibility. Follow live updates below.

9:20 a.m.

Mortgage markets tighten ahead of today’s BoC decision

Bank of Montreal economist Robert Kavcic described how mortgage markets have tightened ahead of today’s Bank of Canada meeting:

“Canadian 2-year yields pushed to 4.4 per cent on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s BoC announcement, the highest level since 2007. Five-year yields haven’t quite pushed through the highs set late last year, but they are up almost 80 bps since the early spring lows. It was those spring lows in bond yields that helped pull down fixed mortgage rates, especially those with shorter (e.g., 2- and 3-year) terms. Sub-5 per cent rates in that space helped put a floor under housing activity and prices, even while variable rates pushed above 6 per cent and didn’t look back. Now, it looks like those lower fixed rates are disappearing given the recent move in yields. Regardless of if the BoC raises rates on Wednesday, they’re probably going to talk tough, and the market has already priced in further tightening later in the year. We’ll see if this takes some momentum out of housing after a strong firming through the spring.”

9 a.m.

Analysis: What to look for during today’s BoC decision

Open this photo in gallery: The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as speculation about another rate hike heats up.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Obviously, the first thing to look for in Wednesday’s Bank of Canada interest-rate announcement is the interest rate. Talk of a resumption of rate increases has grown as higher-than-expected inflation and GDP data rolled out over the past few weeks. Personally, I don’t expect a rate hike, but a quarter-point increase is absolutely on the table. (By late Tuesday afternoon, markets were pricing hike-vs-hold as pretty much a coin toss.)

One key reason why I think the bank will opt to hold the line on rates – for now, anyway – is the nature of the announcement itself. This is one of the bank’s rate decisions that falls in between quarterly Monetary Policy Reports. The bank won’t have a lengthy supporting document detailing its policy thinking, economic outlook and view of risks; nor will it hold the post-MPR news conference to explain the decision and discuss its implications.

Rather, it will have just the handful of paragraphs in the rate-announcement statement to make its case. Will Governor Tiff Macklem feel that this is adequate to explain a significant policy shift, one that could generate a great deal of uncertainty about the future of rates? I think not. It would be out of character for a governor who has generally preferred to signal his policy shifts well in advance.

Whether the bank hikes or not, my focus will be on any hints the statement drops about where rates are heading next. That might be tricky to parse, but the more pessimistic the bank sounds about the direction of inflation pressures, the more likely that it is setting the stage for a quarter-point increase at its mid-July decision.

In particular, I want to know how the bank characterizes the surprises in the inflation and GDP numbers. I’m also looking for the bank’s view of the indicators that it has identified as central to determining whether rates are already high enough to return inflation to the 2-per-cent target: core inflation, service-sector inflation, wage growth, business pricing behaviour and inflation expectations.

Might the Bank of Canada use the June announcement to set us up for a July rate hike? That’s a definite maybe. Remember that after the mid-July rate decision, the bank will go silent over the summer. (Yes, central bankers take summer vacations, too.) There will be an eight-week gap between rate announcements. If the bank believes it will eventually need to raise rates, odds are that it will want to make the move before the summer break. For that reason, Wednesday’s announcement could well be worded in a way that puts a July hike in play – especially if the bank doesn’t raise rates now.

– David Parkinson

8 a.m.

Bank of Canada’s ‘conditional pause’ to rate-hikes could be tested

Open this photo in gallery: Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem holds a press conference in Ottawa after the release of the 2023 bank's financial system review.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem has stressed in recent months that the central bank could raise interest rates again if the economy doesn’t cool as quickly as expected. That pledge will be tested today.

After shocking the Canadian economy with eight consecutive rate hikes, Mr. Macklem and his team have kept the benchmark rate steady at 4.5 per cent since January, waiting to see if borrowing costs are high enough to bring inflation back under control.

Economic data over the past month has called this “conditional pause” into question. The annual rate of inflation rose to 4.4 per cent in April, up from 4.3 per cent in March. Meanwhile, the Canadian economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter, unemployment remains near a record low, and the housing market is showing signs of a rebound.

This isn’t what central bankers want to see at this stage in the business cycle. They believe the economy needs to stall to bring demand and supply back in line, thereby slowing the pace of consumer price growth. If that doesn’t happen, inflation could get stuck above the bank’s 2-per-cent target, Mr. Macklem has argued in recent appearances.

A growing number of Bay Street analysts are betting on at least one more quarter-point interest-rate increase this summer, with the more hawkish among them expecting a rate hike today. Even cautious observers, who think the bank will remain on hold today, aren’t ruling out the possibility of a rate hike.

The monetary policy decision will be released at 10am EST. There will be no updated economic forecast, and no press conference. Deputy governor Paul Beaudry will deliver a speech explaining the rate decision on Thursday at 3:25pm EST.

– Mark Rendell