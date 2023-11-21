The latest on inflation in Canada Canada’s inflation rate dipped to 3.8 per cent in September and analysts expect the rate will fall to 3.1 per cent in October. Despite the progress, the Bank of Canada doesn’t project inflation will return to its 2-per-cent target until mid-2025. Statistics Canada will release new inflation figures for October at 8:30 a.m. ET. Key points: Calculate your personal inflation rate



6:00 a.m.

October inflation report to be released today

Inflation is expected to take a big step back on Tuesday, when Statistics Canada releases the latest numbers on consumer price growth. Analysts expect the annual inflation rate subsided to 3.1 per cent in October, from 3.8 per cent in September.

The slowdown is widely anticipated because gasoline prices moderated last month. The national average retail price for regular unleaded gas was $1.58 a litre in October, down 7.4 per cent from the September average, according to data from Kalibrate Technologies. Those prices have fallen slightly more in November to date, foreshadowing another potential drop in overall inflation.

Despite the progress, the Bank of Canada doesn’t project inflation will return to its 2-per-cent target until mid-2025. The central bank expects inflation to stay around 3.5 per cent until the middle of next year, and BoC officials have warned that further increases to its policy rate – now at 5 per cent – could be necessary to subdue price growth.

Still, the consensus view on Bay Street is that interest rates have peaked and the Bank of Canada will start cutting rates next year. The economy has ground to a halt in recent months as consumers pull back on discretionary purchases, which should help to bring inflation under control.

Last week, the U.S. reported that its annual inflation rate fell to 3.2 per cent in October from 3.7 per cent, sparking a rally for equities and fuelling speculation that the Federal Reserve was done with its rate-hiking campaign.

Interest-rate swaps, which capture market expectations about monetary policy, are pricing in two 25-basis-point rate cuts from both the Fed and Bank of Canada by September, 2024. (A basis point is 1/100th of a percentage point.)

Two areas of interest in Tuesday’s inflation report are housing and food costs. Mortgage interest payments and rents are some of the biggest contributors to lofty inflation and reflect how Canada’s housing crisis is affecting the numbers. Grocery inflation has decelerated from peak levels but is still uncomfortably high, rising 5.8 per cent in September from a year earlier.

– Matt Lundy