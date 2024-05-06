José Raúl Mulino’s presidential win in Panama boosts First Quantum’s Cobre Panama prospects

Open this photo in gallery: The open pit copper mine Cobre Panama in Donoso, Panama on Dec. 6, 2022.Abraham Teran/The Associated Press

The election of a pro-business president in Panama is raising hopes that Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s situation in the country might improve.

First Quantum’s Cobre Panama mine was ordered to close late last year by outgoing president Laurentino Cortizo after the country’s Supreme Court ruled that First Quantum’s mining contract was unconstitutional. Mr. Cortizo’s term ends on June 30.

The winner of Sunday’s election, as predicted by polls, was José Raúl Mulino. His campaign was focused heavily on various initiatives aimed at boosting the economy. He became a candidate late in the campaign after former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli was barred from running because of a money laundering conviction.

Sam Crittenden, analyst with RBC Dominion Securities Inc. wrote in a note to clients that the election of Mr. Mulino is a good outcome for First Quantum given his pro-business credentials and his history of supporting the mining industry. However, Mr. Crittenden points out that since Mr. Mulino was careful about his mining commentary during the campaign, there is still uncertainty around Cobre Panama, with “work to be done to improve public sentiment towards mining and negotiations with the new government,’” before a restart of Cobre Panama could be contemplated.

Shares in First Quantum were up by 1 per cent in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday. The stock is down by more than 50 per cent since last July.

Before the shutdown, Cobre Panama accounted for about half of First Quantum’s revenue. The company’s financial condition deteriorated so much in the aftermath that it was declared a “going concern risk” earlier this year. First Quantum in February refinanced US$2.2-billion of its debt and raised billions more in a new financing that has given the company significant financial breathing room for the next few years.

After Cobre Panama was ordered to close, First Quantum launched arbitration proceedings against Panama, a process that usually takes years to play out. The Vancouver-based miner is seeking a minimum of US$20-billion in damages from arbitration, based on the fair market value of its initial investment.