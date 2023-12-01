Open this photo in gallery: The open pit copper mine Cobre Panama is shown in Donoso, Panama, on Dec. 6, 2022.Abraham Teran/The Associated Press

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. FM-T has started arbitration proceedings against Panama in an attempt to mitigate the huge financial damage the company faces, after the country’s president ordered the imminent closure of its biggest copper mine.

President Laurentino Cortizo’s order to First Quantum on Tuesday night to imminently close Cobre Panama, came the same day Panama’s Supreme Court declared the Canadian miner’s latest mining contract to be unconstitutional.

The government last month signed a new contract with First Quantum into law, but amid widespread public protests by environmentalists, Indigenous groups and the general public, President Cortizo directed the country’s top court to rule on the legality of the contract.

Vancouver-based First Quantum in a statement on Friday said that it has started arbitration against Panama with the International Court of Arbitration, with hearings to be held in Miami.

Arbitration between the private sector and governments typically takes years to play out and even in the event of a victory for the company there is no guarantee of ever receiving a payout.

In 2011, Barrick Gold Corp. ABX-T and its partner launched arbitration proceedings against Pakistan over the right to mine a massive copper and gold project. Seven years later, Barrick was awarded a multibillion dollar payout, but Pakistan refused to pay. It would be another three years before a deal was reached that saw the project revived.

Regulation of the mining sector is front and centre for Mr. Cortizo’s Democratic Revolutionary Party, as he heads into a general election next year. Several candidates vying to replace him had opposed First Quantum’s contract. The environmental impact of Cobre Panama, which is located 120 kilometres west of Panama City, has emerged as a major issue for voters, particularly as the country endures its worst drought in decades.

For the first three-quarters of 2023, Cobre Panama generated US$930-million in revenue, accounting for about 46 per cent of First Quantum’s top line, and provided about 80 per cent of the company’s operating profit. First Quantum also operates mines in Zambia and Australia.

An extended shutdown of the mine will put added stress on the company’s balance sheet. As of Sept. 30, the company was carrying US$6.8-billion in debt.

On Wednesday, Ryan MacWilliam, chief financial officer First Quantum Minerals spoke at the Scotiabank mining conference in Toronto and the possibility of bringing in a partner to alleviate the company’s financial exposure was broached.

In a note summarizing Mr. MacWilliam’s comments, Orest Wowkodaw, analyst with Scotia Capital Inc. said that First Quantum believes it’s “too early and likely too challenging” to consider partnering with another company at this stage, given the uncertainty.

President Cortizo has been clear that Cobre Panama must close in an “orderly and safe” fashion.

First Quantum has outlined the huge challenges in closing the mine, and some of the timelines involved in doing it responsibly. The company in a statement said that mine closures are typically preceded by rehabilitation measures that are implemented at least five years before closure.

“This would involve the development of engineered controls to ensure the long-term physical and chemical stability of all infrastructure under current and extreme climatic conditions to avoid an environmental disaster,” First Quantum said. “To ensure environmental protection from an unplanned closure, similar timelines and actions concerning environmental, economic, labour, social and legal considerations must be observed.”

Cobre Panama, which went into production in 2019, is a major contributor to the Panamanian economy. First Quantum says the mine has created around 40,000 direct and indirect jobs, and accounts for about 5 per cent of Panama’s gross domestic product.