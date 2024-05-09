Skip to main content
National Bank names insider Jean-Sébastien Grisé as new chief risk officer
Reuters

National Bank of Canada NA-T said on Thursday it has named insider Jean-Sébastien Grisé as its new chief risk officer, succeeding William Bonnell who would retire on Nov. 1 after spending more than two decades at the lender.

Grisé, who joined the sixth-biggest Canadian lender in 2015, is currently its chief credit officer and will report directly to CEO Laurent Ferreira when he takes on his new role.

The changes are part of a “rigorous succession planning and development process,” the bank said in a statement announcing the appointment.

