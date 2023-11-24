Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week in business and investing: After days of conflicting stories, the power struggle at OpenAI, the revolutionary artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT, may be coming to an end. On Tuesday, the formerly ousted Sam Altman was reinstated as chief executive officer, along with a new board. The saga – which saw Mr. Altman’s original departure from OpenAI, a tense board battle, a series of hirings and firings and an open letter signed by hundreds of OpenAI employees threatening to quit – sent shock waves across the tech industry.

Meanwhile: Between starship launches, big moves at X, and more, Elon Musk has had an eventful week. What didn’t he do?

Do you remember these stories? Take our quiz below to test your recall for the week ending Nov 24.