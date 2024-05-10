Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: Earning season rolls merrily along! Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. reported that traffic to its stores fell slightly in the first quarter ended March 30. The retailer’s revenue fell by 4.9 per cent in the quarter compared with the prior year, to $3.5-billion. Meanwhile, Telus Corp. reported that operating revenues and other income for the quarter totalled $4.93-billion, down from $4.96-billion in the first quarter of 2023. And Quebecor Inc. reported revenue totalling $1.36-billion for the quarter, up from $1.12-billion in the first quarter of 2023. The hike came partly from the company’s acquisition of Freedom Mobile in April 2023.

Also: Shopify Inc. reported its results as well – and shareholders had feelings.