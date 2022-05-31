South Africa’s Gold Fields Limited GFI-N is paying a rich premium to buy Yamana Gold Inc. YRI-T in a USS6.7-billion all-share transaction that will see another of Canada’s mid-tier mining companies swallowed up by bigger prey.

In a deal announced on Tuesday, Yamana shareholders are set to receive 0.6 of a Gold Fields share, which equates to a premium of 31 per cent over its closing market value on Monday.

Yamana’s board has backed the deal, and a shareholder vote will be held later in the year, with at least two thirds of votes cast needed for it to close.

Founded by former securities lawyer and investment banker Peter Marrone in 2003, Yamana’s most valuable asset is its 50 per cent stake in the Malartic mine in Quebec. Yamana also owns mines in Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana, which produced 885,000 ounces of gold last year, had long been cited as a takeover target in the gold sector.

“Although we are surprised by Gold Fields as the acquirer as we previously had only North American and Australian gold producers on our radar as potential acquirers, the rationale for the deal is consistent with other gold M&A in recent years, namely achieving scale for relevance to investors, as well as geographic diversification,” Fahad Tariq, analyst with Credit Suisse wrote in a note to clients.

Johannesburg-based Gold Fields is one of the world’s oldest gold mining companies. Over the past decade, it has been diversifying outside of its core mining jurisdiction of South Africa, amid a difficult political climate, and as the country’s deep mines have increasingly become high cost. Goldfield’s portfolio now includes mines in South America, Australia and West Africa.

Buying Yamana will elevate Gold Fields to the fourth biggest gold global miner, with projected annual production of 3.4 million ounces of gold.

Yamana shares have risen by 27 per cent this year but are trading about 65 per cent below their all-time 2012 high.

“The market is not capturing our inherent fair value,” Mr. Marrone, executive chair with Yamana, said in a conference call with analysts.

Mr. Marrone added that Yamana will benefit from Gold Fields’ deep underground mining experience, and owing to Goldfield’s bigger size, the combined company should be in a better position to finance new mines, and expansions at existing Yamana operations.

The premium being paid for Yamana is higher than many deals in the recent past. Investors have generally preferred low or no-premium deals, such as Barrick Gold Corp.’s 2019 nil premium acquisition of Randgold Resources Ltd. Shares in Gold Fields were down more than 12 per cent in trading in South Africa on Tuesday afternoon.

The Canadian gold sector has seen a fair amount of consolidation over the past year. Last year, Australia’s Newcrest Mining Ltd. bought Vancouver-based Pretium Resources, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. acquired Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and Kinross Gold Corp. snapped up Great Bear Resources Ltd.

As a result of the deal, Yamana will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Mr. Marrone was CEO of Yamana until 2018 after which he moved to the executive chairman role. Mr. Marrone has been criticized in the past for excessive compensation. In 2015, he lost a say-on-pay vote at Yamana, and returned some of the shares he was awarded as part of his compensation. In 2019, proxy advisory service Glass Lewis gave Yamana an “F” grade for compensation, adding that the Canadian gold miner had “a history of misaligning pay and performance.” Subsequently, Mr. Marrone told The Globe and Mail that compensation needed to come down.

Mr. Marrone is potentially set to receive a massive change of control payment as part of the company’s acquisition by Gold Fields. Yamana estimated in a regulatory filing earlier this year that, as of Dec. 31, he would receive cash severance of US$13.35-million if Yamana was acquired and he subsequently lost his job. In those circumstances, Mr. Marrone would also receive early access to long-term stock awards valued at US$21.54-million, bringing his total departure package to nearly US$35-million.

Chris Griffith, CEO of Gold Fields, was asked in a conference call with analysts on Tuesday if senior leadership at Yamana was staying on after the deal closes, but he said that nothing had been decided yet.

