The Globe and Mail receives 21 nominations for Digital Publishing Awards

The Globe and Mail has received 21 nominations for this year’s Digital Publishing Awards, in categories ranging from best digital journalism and editorial package to news coverage and photo storytelling.

The Globe was also nominated for general excellence in digital publishing, a category that acknowledges publications that maximize the possibilities of digital publishing and represent the highest of journalistic standards.

The best digital editorial package category includes three nominations for teams of Globe and Mail journalists – Secret Canada, a project on freedom of information; Undercurrents, a project on the global-migration crisis; and Net zero hour, a package on clean energy that appeared in Report on Business Magazine.

The Secret Canada team was also nominated for innovation in digital storytelling and the Undercurrents team for best data journalism.

As well, “Batteries required,” a project on electric vehicles, was nominated in the best data journalism category.

In Her Defence, The Globe’s podcast about intimate partner violence that focused on the case of Helen Naslund, was nominated for best podcast, current affairs.

Health reporter Kelly Grant received two nominations in the category of feature writing, long for “A breath atop the mountain” (about Inuit health care) and “22 weeks, zero days” (about prematurely born twins).

For best news coverage, The Globe’s Robert Fife and Steven Chase and others were nominated for their reporting on foreign interference, and a Globe team of journalists were nominated for their coverage of wildfires.

In the best topical reporting: climate change category, The Globe received two nominations: Andrea Woo for “Can Tuvalu be saved?” and freelance photojournalist Amber Bracken for “In Gjoa Haven, a greenhouse creates new possibilities.” The latter by Ms. Bracken was also nominated for The Globe in the best photo storytelling category. Dustin Patar was also nominated for best photo storytelling for “The Arctic gets its annual checkup.”

The Globe’s Lara Pingue and freelance writer Mark Kingwell were also nominated in the best personal essay category for “The big hurt” (about living with back pain) and “Reflections on a life of drinking,” respectively.

In the best science and technology storytelling category, Joe Castaldo was nominated for “Meet the gig workers making AI models smarter” and Ivan Semeniuk for “The new hunt for dark matter.”

Data journalists Mahima Singh and Chen Wang were nominated for best service feature for “Canada’s Most Livable Cities.”

In the best lifestyle reporting category, a Globe team were nominated for “Hidden Canada 2023,” about destinations in Canada that are hidden gems.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Toronto on June 7.