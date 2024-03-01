Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: Lynx Air shut down on Sunday after receiving court protection from creditors. It owes $25-million in taxes to the federal government and millions more to suppliers, according to documents filed in an Edmonton court. There was better news for the Canadian economy as a whole. Real gross domestic product rose at an annualized pace of 1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2023, rebounding from a decline of 0.5 per cent in the third quarter, according to numbers released by Statistics Canada on Thursday. And five of Canada’s six big banks reported earnings that beat analyst estimates, with only Bank of Montreal missing the mark.

Also: A fast-food chain found itself in a pickle, Apple put a major project on ice and a cereal executive found himself in a jam.