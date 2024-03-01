Skip to main content
Ian McGugan and The Globe and Mail staff

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: Lynx Air shut down on Sunday after receiving court protection from creditors. It owes $25-million in taxes to the federal government and millions more to suppliers, according to documents filed in an Edmonton court. There was better news for the Canadian economy as a whole. Real gross domestic product rose at an annualized pace of 1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2023, rebounding from a decline of 0.5 per cent in the third quarter, according to numbers released by Statistics Canada on Thursday. And five of Canada’s six big banks reported earnings that beat analyst estimates, with only Bank of Montreal missing the mark.

Also: A fast-food chain found itself in a pickle, Apple put a major project on ice and a cereal executive found himself in a jam.

1A consumers’ coalition says Canadians who are mistreated by financial firms routinely settle for only a fraction of what independent mediators say they deserve in compensation. How much do consumers usually accept?
a. 50 per cent of what they deserve
b. 60 per cent of what they deserve
c. 70 per cent of what they deserve
d. 80 per cent of what they deserve

b. 60 per cent. A letter from an 11-member coalition of consumer groups estimates that “consumers who accepted lowball offers settled for 60 per cent” of the compensation amount recommended by the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments.

2Apple has killed Project Titan. The project was set up a decade ago to develop:
a. Robots
b. Surgically implanted electronics
c. Self-driving electric cars
d. Self-contained floating communities

c. Self-driving electric cars. Apple appears to have concluded that AI is a more promising area than electric vehicles.

3A well-known restaurant chain set off a food fight this week after it appeared to announce – then back away from – a plan to raise the price of its products during busy times. Which chain served up this unsavoury controversy?
a. Wendy’s
b. Tim Hortons
c. McDonald’s
d. Burger King

a. Wendy’s. The chain insists it was never planning to raise prices at the busiest times of the day. Instead, it says it was planning to offer discounts at slower times of the day. We’re still pondering that distinction.

4More menu mayhem: Kellogg chief executive Gary Pilnick was widely denounced this week for suggesting that consumers should:
a. Stop complaining about “shrinkflation”
b. Use Rice Krispies instead of weight-loss drugs to stay thin
c. Allow kids to eat as much cereal as they like
d. Deal with high food prices by having cereal for dinner

d. Deal with high food prices by having cereal for dinner. Mr. Pilnick told CNBC interviewers that cereal has always been affordable and is “a great destination when consumers are under pressure.” His comments struck many as insensitive and quickly drew comparison to Marie Antoinette’s famous advice to “let them eat cake.”

5According to figures published this week – and ignoring the pandemic-onset year of 2020 – Canada’s economic performance in 2023 was its weakest since:
a. 2021
b. 2019
c. 2016
d. 2011

c. 2016. Canada’s economic performance looks even weaker after accounting for the strongest population growth in decades.

6Bitcoin is soaring. It started February at around US$41,000. Where did it finish the month?
a. Around US$45,000
b. Around US$50,000
c. Around US$55,000
d. Around US$60,000

d. Around US$60,000. The cryptocurrency gained more than 40 per cent in February. Its price jumped after U.S. regulators approved the launch of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds earlier this year.

7Who accused his/her partners in a Toronto real estate venture of “predatorial” conduct?
a. Telecom magnate Edward Rogers
b. Entrepreneur Robert Hiscox
c. Real estate developer Jenny Coco
d. Real estate developer Sam Mizrahi

d. Sam Mizrahi is embroiled in a dispute with Constantine Enterprises, co-founded by Edward Rogers and Robert Hiscox. Constantine wants a judge to appoint receivers for two condo projects it co-owns with Mr. Mizrahi, but Mr. Mizrahi says the request is “predatorial.”

8The recent demise of discount airline Lynx Air highlights the headwinds facing any low-cost carrier in Canada – notably, the hefty fees that Ottawa imposes on travellers as part of its “user pay” model for aviation. How much of a typical Canadian air ticket’s price is made up of airport-improvement, air-navigation and security fees?
a. 20 per cent
b. 35 per cent
c. 50 per cent
d. 65 per cent

b. 35 per cent. Aviation fees make up 35 per cent of an average Canadian air ticket, according to the Montreal Economic Institute. The fees apply to all airlines, but hurt discount carriers the most because the lower the base fare, the higher the percentage of the ticket price represented by the charges.

9Which of these metals has doubled in price over the past year?
a. Lithium
b. Palladium
c. Uranium
d. Copper

c. Uranium prices have soared amid supply disruptions and growing interest in nuclear power.

10The government of Alberta this week barred what type of projects from large swaths of prime land in the province?
a. Solar power generators
b. Marijuana greenhouses
c. Fracking projects
d. Oil sands tailing ponds

a. Solar power generators. Alberta is banning all types of renewable-energy projects from private property the government considers to have excellent or good irrigation capability unless the project proves it can co-exist with crops or livestock. Fossil-fuel projects don’t face the same restrictions.

11Hedge funds and other speculators are making massive “short” bets – the biggest in 20 years, by some accounts – that some key commodities will fall in price. Which commodities do the short sellers think will tumble?
a. Oil and natural gas
b. Corn, wheat and soybeans
c. Coffee and chocolate
d. Cattle and lean hogs

b. Corn, wheat and soybeans. Bumper harvests in Brazil and Russia are prompting speculators to increase their bets that corn, wheat and soybean prices will fall. The bearish outlook shows how completely sentiment has reversed since 2022 when crop prices soared after Russia invaded Ukraine.

12Which plant-based food company saw its share price jump this week?
a. Beyond Meat
b. Oatly
c. Impossible Foods
d. Tofutti Brands

a. Beyond Meat is still losing money but cheered investors with its ability to maintain sales in non-U.S. markets and its plans to cut costs.

