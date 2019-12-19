'Overkill’: Bank of Canada must be gentle when it ultimately raises rates, given spike in insolvencies

Briefing highlights
- Bank of Canada must be gentle
- Global markets mixed so far
- New York futures up
- Canadian dollar above 76 cents
- What to watch for today
- What analysts are saying today
- Required Reading
When rates eventually rise
The Bank of Canada will need to watch how fast it raises interest rates given the higher sensitivity among borrowers and how consumer insolvencies have spiked.
Not that the Bank of Canada is looking at an increase. At this point, the central bank is leaving itself more open to a cut in its benchmark overnight rate rather than a hike.
But that key rate, now at 1.75 per cent, is going to rise again at some point.
And that, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce warns, could lead to “overkill.”
Benjamin Tal, CIBC’s deputy chief economist, and his colleague, chief economist Avery Shenfeld, took a deeper look at the recent wave of consumer insolvencies, which spiked even as the jobs market remained solid.
Indeed, as The Globe and Mail’s Matt Lundy reports, the latest numbers showed consumer insolvencies shooting up 13.4 per cent in October from a year earlier to their highest in 10 years.
Insolvency and delinquency rates
Three quarters moving average
Insolvency rate (left)
Delinquency rate, 90 days plus (right)
14%
1.7%
13
1.6
12
1.5
11
1.4
10
1.3
9
1.2
8
1.1
7
1.0
6
0.9
5
0.8
4
0.7
2011
2013
2007
2009
2015
2017
2019
SOURCE: CIBC
Insolvencies come in two forms: One is traditional bankruptcy, and the other what is known as a proposal, where a troubled consumer negotiates new debt terms.
Proposals in particular are on the upswing and, noted Mr. Tal and Mr. Shenfeld.
“The issue is, why are households struggling with payments in the absence of a material weakening in the national labour market?” Mr. Tal and Mr. Shenfeld said in their report.
“The answer lies in looking at precisely which credit products are experiencing rising write-off rates,” they added, citing credit products that saw their rates reset higher after the Bank of Canada boosted its benchmark in 2018, in turn pushing up prime.
Cases in point include unsecured and secured lines of credit. But there’s no “trend” among credit cards, whose rates “don’t move in lockstep” with central bank policy.
The problem lies not with mortgages, but rather these other credit types where delinquencies are rising.
“Adding it all up, there has been a clear trend to increases in the share of balances that are delinquent coming from interest-rate-sensitive products … and much of that climb took place after rate hikes by the Bank of Canada pushed up prime rates,” Mr. Tal and Mr. Shenfeld said.
Their findings add to questions over how Bank of Canada policy will affect consumers.
Elevated debt levels are a big concern for the central bank, which will obviously think twice before cutting rates lest it fuel a credit binge. Next, as Mr. Tal and Mr. Shenfeld have shown, it will have to be mindful of how past hikes sparked insolvencies.
“If raising the overnight rate to only 1.75 per cent could set off a climb in insolvencies, before any major job losses have been seen, it’s clear that taking rates to anywhere near what was historically neutral, or even where some models might currently put neutral, could prove to be overkill,” they said.
“Monetary policy will have to look a bit dovish to be only neutral for the economy as a result.”
The point the CIBC economists are making, Mr. Tal said later, is that Canadians are more sensitive to higher interest rates than they were before.
Any “big wave” in delinquencies, though, would come if unemployment spikes, he added.
The Bank of Canada had, a year ago, believed the neutral rate was about 3 per cent, Mr. Shenfeld added later, but that estimate has been reduced.
“These data on the interest sensitivity of insolvency rates are just one more reason to think that the neutral rate under current household debt levels could be below 2.5 per cent, and that the central bank needs to be careful about how quickly we get there,” he said.
Just as an aside here, the growth in home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, has been slowing markedly, Bank of Nova Scotia said in a report this week.
Indeed, the year-over-year rise in such credit slowed to 3 per cent in October, continuing lower growth for an 11th straight month.
This came as housing markets perked up, said Scotiabank deputy chief economist Brett House and senior research analyst Alena Bystrova.
“Bank HELOC lending took off near the end of 2016 and accompanied an overall decline in housing unit sales … as inventories tightened in major markets,” they said in their report.
Affordability was “more challenging” then, and Canadians “appear to have opted to continue to borrow to renovate and upgrade existing homes rather than move,” they added.
But “as housing markets have picked up again in 2019, Canadians have reduced their recourse to HELOCs and instead moved back into mortgage borrowing for new homes.”
- Matt Lundy: Canadians' debt burden rises, sparking concern
- David Parkinson: Despite a flurry of global rate cuts, the Bank of Canada holds steady. But how long will this last?
- 'Canada has been entirely dependent on a debt binge to create the illusion of a strong economy.' (Oh, and happy holidays)
- Canadians are defaulting on non-mortgage debt at highest third-quarter pace since 2012
- Matt Lundy: Personal insolvencies hit highest level in a decade
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far, and the Canadian dollar is nicely above 76 US cents.
Tokyo’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng each lost 0.3 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were up by about 5 a.m. ET, though each by less than 0.1 per cent, with Germany’s DAX down 0.2 per cent.
New York futures were up.
This came as the Bank of Japan held policy steady and after impeachment developments in Washington. Markets are still waiting for so-called Super Thursday, when the Bank of England releases its rate decision and inflation report.
“There was little to write home about the decision in Japan to keep interest rates unchanged and markets are paying little attention to the impeachment of Donald Trump,” said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group.
“It’s Super Thursday in the U.K. but in actual fact neither the Bank of England nor the Queens speech are expected to spark much reaction from markets.”
What to watch for today
The Bank of England takes centre stage with its first rate decision since the British election. Economists expect no change to policy.
Markets will also be watching as the U.S. reports its third-quarter current account deficit, which analysts generally expect will show a decline to US$122.1-billion from US$128.2-billion.
Quarterly results include those from ConAgra Foods Inc. and Nike Inc.
Ticker
China announces tariff exclusions
From Reuters: China unveiled a new list of tariff exemptions for imports from the United States, days after the world’s two largest economies announced a Phase 1 trade deal. The tariff waivers will be effective Dec. 26, and will apply to six items, most of them chemical products such as white oil, high-density polyethylene, linear low-density polyethylene, polypropylene and food-grade petroleum wax, the Ministry of Finance said. The exemption will be for one year and end on Dec. 25, 2020, the ministry said.
BoJ holds steady
From Reuters: Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the global economic outlook has brightened somewhat due to a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal but warned that risks to Japan’s recovery remain high, signalling his resolve to keep the money spigot wide open. He made the comments after the central bank’s widely expected decision to maintain its short-term rate target at -0.1 per cent and that for 10-year bond yields around 0 per cent.
What analysts are saying today
“The impeachment proceedings provide an entertaining distraction, although given the result is such a foregone conclusion, the market impact should be fairly limited. The president, it seems, could offer to sell Alaska back to Russia and the Republican Party might still not vote to impeach him.” Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst, IG
“The fact that gold prices barely flinched tells you all you need to know about the risks markets are assigning to the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump. Oil prices rose to a three-month high as reports from China indicated its negotiators were still in touch with U.S. counterparts.” Jasper Lawler, head of research, London Capital Group
Required Reading
SNC-Lavalin unit in guilty plea
A unit of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has pleaded guilty to fraud, ending a legal drama that had engulfed the engineering company and the Trudeau government. The Canadian engineering giant and prosecutors on Wednesday unveiled a deal in which the company’s construction division pleaded guilty to a single charge of fraud related to activities in Libya. It will pay a $280-million fine and receive a three-year probation order. Nicolas Van Praet, Andrew Willis, Greg McArthur and Sean Fine report.
Moving forward
The SNC-Lavalin guilty plea deal allows everyone to move forward – finally. Read columnist Andrew Willis on the subject.
Plenty of jobs
There are a lot of jobs out there, David Parkinson writes. So why won’t Canadians move to get them?