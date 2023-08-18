Open this photo in gallery: Bull statues are pictured in front of screens showing the Hang Seng stock index outside Exchange Square, in Hong Kong on Aug. 18, 2023.TYRONE SIU/Reuters

Chinese authorities announced a slew of measures Friday to address growing concern over the state of the world’s second largest economy.

Government data in the past two weeks has shown poor growth and weak consumer sentiment, which, combined with a growing crisis in the country’s highly-inflated housing market has shaken investor confidence and sent stocks and bonds tumbling.

On Friday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said it would cut handling fees, extend trading hours and support share buybacks, among other measures. Separately, the country’s central bank intervened to stop the depreciation of the renminbi, which has sunk to its lowest level in years. Earlier this week the People’s Bank of China also cut key interest rates and injected $170-billion into the banking system to try and stimulate growth.

So far, however, the market has not been reassured. Foreign investors appear to be dumping Chinese stocks, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index — which mostly tracks large Chinese companies — entered a bear market Friday, after dropping more than 20 per cent from a January high.

One stock dragging the index down is that of real estate giant Country Garden, which has shed billions in value, missed key bond payments and looks to be heading for default. Dozens of property companies have collapsed across China since the failure of Evergrande in 2021, then the country’s largest developer. On Thursday, Evergrande sought bankruptcy protection in the U.S. as it continues to grapple with tens of billions in debt.

Most Chinese households store their wealth in property, and fears Evergrande’s collapse would leave people out of pocket or owning half-built apartments led to small-scale protests in several cities. Beijing refused to intervene to prop the developer up, but did provide support to ensure some residential projects were completed.

Chinese consumer prices dipped into deflationary territory last month, and a real estate crisis could further shake confidence, causing people to withhold spending just as the government is trying to promote exactly that. Most analysts now expect China to miss its goal of 5-per-cent growth for 2023, already a modest target.

In it’s Q2 report, China’s central bank promised to “timely adjust and optimize real estate policies” and “play a positive role in promoting consumption, stabilizing investment, and expanding domestic demand.” It dropped language about housing speculation that had become rote after the government moved in recent years to deflate the property bubble, introducing measures that massively over-leveraged developers — Evergrande a leader among them — have struggled to cope with.

But some analysts were skeptical Beijing would blink when it came to reforming the housing market. Robert Carnell, Asia-Pacific head of research at ING, said this week China was undergoing a painful transition to an economy more focused on consumer spending and less dependent on a highly-leveraged property sector.

“We will continue to see weak macro data for the foreseeable future,” he added. “It is a necessary part of the adjustment and is far preferable to resurrecting the debt-fuelled property model that propelled growth previously. But we do need to lower our expectations for China’s growth.”

Shehzad Qazi, managing director of China Beige Book, agreed, saying “popping a property bubble hurts.”

“It’s killing short-term numbers,” he said a note, but Chinese President Xi Jinping “sees that as necessary for any hope of long-term debt sustainability, with some social stability mixed in.”

As evidence, he pointed to the lack of major stimulus measures some analysts have been predicting for months, which would likely prop up the Chinese property market but do little to address its long-term problem.

One issue likely causing far more headaches in Beijing however is growing youth unemployment: this week the country’s statistics bureau said it would no longer publish jobless data for 16 to 24-year-olds, after it hit a record 21.3 percent in June.

