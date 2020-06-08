 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Streetwise

Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Cirque lenders offer to swap debt for control of company

Cirque lenders offer to swap debt for control of company: Lenders to the Cirque du Soleil offered to invest an additional US$300-million in the iconic but cash-strapped entertainment company as part of a takeover bid that also guaranteed the head office would remain in Montreal. (Nicolas Van Praet and Andrew Willis)

Brookfield investing $350-million in Superior Plus: Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is investing about $350-million in propane supplier Superior Plus Corp., as it continues to use its mountain of “dry powder” to invest in public companies trading at attractive valuations. (Mark Rendell)

Fusion the latest to seek listing on Nasdaq in a flurry of Canadian biotech IPOs: Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Hamilton-based cancer-treatment company, is seeking to be listed on the Nasdaq exchange, part of a surge of Canadian biotech companies going public in the United States. (Greg McArthur and Sean Silcoff)

Iristel says its future depends on outcome of court battle with CRA over $79.6-million: The Canada Revenue Agency and Iris Technologies Inc. are battling in court over tens of millions of dollars in GST and HST refunds that the company says it needs to avoid laying off employees and scaling back its operations. (Patrick Brethour)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

