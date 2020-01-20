Streetwise newsletter: Dutils look to protect Quebec jobs with deal for Canam assets

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
Dutils look to protect Quebec jobs with deal for Canam assets: Quebec’s prominent Dutil family is leading a group to buy back control of Canam Group’s Canadian assets in a move designed to protect the structural steel maker’s local factories from possible closing and job losses in a recession. (Nicolas Van Praet)
Starlight eyes U.S. fund IPO with explicit goal: ‘Significant’ rent hikes on rental properties: Canada’s Starlight Investments hopes to raise up to US$147-million through an initial public offering for a new fund, with plans to funnel money from Canadian investors into U.S. apartment properties – and then substantially raise rents. (Tim Kiladze)
Canalyst Financial Modeling Corp. raises $20-million in venture capital: A Vancouver startup that has become a key data provider to fund managers has raised $20-million in venture capital. (Sean Silcoff)
Hub Financial launches partnership with Nest Wealth: Insurance adviser Hub Financial Inc. has partnered with robo-adviser Nest Wealth to broaden its investment portfolio capabilities, including adding access to low-cost exchange traded funds for Hub clients. (Clare O’Hara)
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
CDIC beefs up marketing about banking stability as false information on social media could cause panic: Many of the million-plus Canadians who watched the first round of the National Football League playoffs this month likely saw a commercial for a financial group they had only vaguely ever heard of: CDIC. (Tim Kiladze)
Bay Street firms scoop up leading intellectual property lawyers: Two Bay Street law firms are bulking up on patent expertise with recent moves to bring leading intellectual property lawyers on as partners. (Christine Dobby)
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Boaz Manor, founder of collapsed Portus hedge fund, now faces SEC charges over alleged cryptocurrency fraud: A former hedge-fund manager sentenced to four years in a Canadian prison nearly a decade ago changed his identity and disguised his appearance as part of an alleged cryptocurrency fraud, U.S. authorities allege. (Greg McArthur)
