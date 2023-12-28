Skip to main content

Amid the wars, climate catastrophes and economic turmoil of the past 12 months, photojournalists managed to capture moments of peace. Here are some of the highlights

It has been, to say the least, a turbulent year.

The calendar turns as the Israel-Hamas conflict enters its third month and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine approaches its third year. Incidents of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia are on the rise, and it feels as if people are more divided than ever.

The globe experienced its warmest year in recorded history in 2023, the fingerprints of climate change felt around the world in extreme heat waves and severe flooding. Canada experienced its worst wildfire season by area burned as more than 150,000 people were forced from their homes.

Add to those struggles the overlapping crises of inflation, of skyrocketing housing prices, of a toxic drug supply.

It can be easy to be consumed by the heaviness of world events, to lose sight of the good through the bad. But doing so would underestimate the tenacity of the human condition, the ability to find light in the darkness.

Children playing, couples embracing, people laughing – photo editors at The Globe and Mail compiled scenes that show the moments of joy and kindness that persist through difficult times.

Eagle Pass, Texas, Sept. 23: Daviana, a 19-year-old migrant from Venezuela, plays with two-year-old compatriot Adriel on the Rio Grande as storm clouds approach. They were waiting to surrender to authorities after crossing into the United States from Mexico, along with hundreds of others. Adrees Latif/Reuters
New York, June 7: A violinist performs in Times Square beneath an orange haze, the result of wildfires in Canada. The man in the foreground was one of many in U.S. cities who wore masks outdoors as smoke engulfed the northwestern United States. Maye-E Wong/Reuters
Fox Creek, Alta., July 4: South African firefighters dance during a break in their morning meeting. They had travelled nearly 16,000 kilometres to help contain wildfires in the West, during a fire season that caused record-breaking damage to forests nationwide. Bill Braden/The Canadian Press
Adre, Chad, Sept. 19: Children play at a refugee camp across the border from Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since April. Thousands of civilians have died in the fighting. Abdulmonam Eassa/Getty Images
Sullivan, Ind., April 2: Children and a puppy play near a house destroyed by a tornado. In one 24-hour period, 23 tornadoes hit Indiana alone, part of a larger pattern of extreme storms across the Midwest. Jon Cherry/Reuters
New Delhi, July 8: Children run through flooded streets during the Indian capital’s wettest July ever recorded. Monsoon season brought deadly floods and landslides to northern India. Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Talat N’Yaaqoub, Morocco, Sept. 15: Ilyass Idmassoud, 13, sprays a playmate at a camp for earthquake survivors. Sept. 8’s quake killed roughly 3,000 people in the North African kingdom. Ammar Awad/Reuters
Garissa, Kenya, Nov. 20: A girl jumps rope with other children displaced by floods. Forecasters blamed El Niño for destructive rains in East African countries that had been in severe drought only months earlier. Luis Tato/AFP via Getty Images
Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Oct. 5: A Ukrainian couple married the day before say goodbye as the husband, a soldier, catches his train to the front lines of the Russian invasion. The bride said she was nervous about the future: ‘There can be no tomorrow. That’s why you shouldn’t postpone marriage.’ Olga Ivashchenko/The Globe and Mail

Interact with The Globe

Trending

Opinion

Ottawa, we have a problem: the federal public service

Donald Savoie

Average investors poised to become dissidents as companies face volatile markets

Editorials

Forget inflation. Justin Trudeau’s real sins in 2023 involved elections and ethics

The Editorial Board

Globe’s André Picard, Kim Thuy, George Stroumboulopoulos among 78 named to Order of Canada

RCMP expected to make arrests soon in Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s slaying

Opinion

When Poilievre met Murphy, and the Liberals lost their minds

Shannon Proudfoot

At midday: TSX holds steady as health-care gains offset losses in energy stocks

Screen Time

The 10 worst movies of 2023, the year that Hollywood imploded

Barry Hertz