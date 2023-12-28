It has been, to say the least, a turbulent year.

The calendar turns as the Israel-Hamas conflict enters its third month and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine approaches its third year. Incidents of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia are on the rise, and it feels as if people are more divided than ever.

The globe experienced its warmest year in recorded history in 2023, the fingerprints of climate change felt around the world in extreme heat waves and severe flooding. Canada experienced its worst wildfire season by area burned as more than 150,000 people were forced from their homes.

Add to those struggles the overlapping crises of inflation, of skyrocketing housing prices, of a toxic drug supply.

It can be easy to be consumed by the heaviness of world events, to lose sight of the good through the bad. But doing so would underestimate the tenacity of the human condition, the ability to find light in the darkness.

Children playing, couples embracing, people laughing – photo editors at The Globe and Mail compiled scenes that show the moments of joy and kindness that persist through difficult times.

Eagle Pass, Texas, Sept. 23: Daviana, a 19-year-old migrant from Venezuela, plays with two-year-old compatriot Adriel on the Rio Grande as storm clouds approach. They were waiting to surrender to authorities after crossing into the United States from Mexico, along with hundreds of others. Adrees Latif/Reuters

New York, June 7: A violinist performs in Times Square beneath an orange haze, the result of wildfires in Canada. The man in the foreground was one of many in U.S. cities who wore masks outdoors as smoke engulfed the northwestern United States. Maye-E Wong/Reuters Fox Creek, Alta., July 4: South African firefighters dance during a break in their morning meeting. They had travelled nearly 16,000 kilometres to help contain wildfires in the West, during a fire season that caused record-breaking damage to forests nationwide. Bill Braden/The Canadian Press

Adre, Chad, Sept. 19: Children play at a refugee camp across the border from Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since April. Thousands of civilians have died in the fighting. Abdulmonam Eassa/Getty Images

Sullivan, Ind., April 2: Children and a puppy play near a house destroyed by a tornado. In one 24-hour period, 23 tornadoes hit Indiana alone, part of a larger pattern of extreme storms across the Midwest. Jon Cherry/Reuters New Delhi, July 8: Children run through flooded streets during the Indian capital’s wettest July ever recorded. Monsoon season brought deadly floods and landslides to northern India. Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Talat N’Yaaqoub, Morocco, Sept. 15: Ilyass Idmassoud, 13, sprays a playmate at a camp for earthquake survivors. Sept. 8’s quake killed roughly 3,000 people in the North African kingdom. Ammar Awad/Reuters Garissa, Kenya, Nov. 20: A girl jumps rope with other children displaced by floods. Forecasters blamed El Niño for destructive rains in East African countries that had been in severe drought only months earlier. Luis Tato/AFP via Getty Images