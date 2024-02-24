Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.

This week: Feb. 24 marks the second anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war. The war’s third year begins with Ukrainian forces exhausted and low on ammunition, and with Russia back on the offensive, while Ukrainians who fled the conflict settle into their new homes across the world.

Also this week, move over, Baby Boomers! There’s a new top-dog generation in town.

Do you remember these stories and more? Take our news quiz.