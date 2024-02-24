Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.
This week: Feb. 24 marks the second anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war. The war’s third year begins with Ukrainian forces exhausted and low on ammunition, and with Russia back on the offensive, while Ukrainians who fled the conflict settle into their new homes across the world.
Also this week, move over, Baby Boomers! There’s a new top-dog generation in town.
Do you remember these stories and more? Take our news quiz.
d. More than 6 million. Millions of families have been forced to flee as the war shows no sign of stopping in its third year. Some are building new lives, while others languish as initial enthusiasm for their arrival wanes and government support dwindles.
b. Millennials. The StatsCan report said the share of millennials and generation Z is increasing, while the reverse is true for baby boomers and generation X. It estimates Gen Z could overtake millennials in numbers sometime between 2038 and 2053.
a. True. “Right wing extremism is as potentially destructive of the social order as any other belief system promoting hate and violence,” Ontario Superior Court Justice Renee Pomerance wrote in her ruling. Veltman, 23, will serve five concurrent life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years.
b. 1972. The Odysseus lander, developed by Intuitive Machines Inc., confirmed a safe landing after a few tense minutes of silence with ground control. It marked the first U.S. landing since the 1972 Apollo 17 mission, which was also the last time humans were on the moon.
c. To avoid public embarrassment. A special committee of MPs tasked with evaluating the records relating to the two fired scientists have said most of the documents redacted by the Public Health Agency appear to have been withheld to shield the organization from embarrassment rather than to protect national security, and recommended the uncensored report be made public.
a. British Columbia. B.C.’s new budget – which includes financial relief for families and businesses, and record spending on health and education – predicts a $7.9-billion deficit in 2024-25. The service-heavy budget hopes to sway voters, as a provincial election is due no later than Oct. 19.
b. False. The survey found that the majority of teens are less likely to have tried the substances than at any other time since the survey began in 1992. However, the survey found that teens who have tried the substances did so at a younger age.
a. A surly seal. Constable Matthew Muirhead met the young seal, which he named George, on the side of the road. George petulantly refused to return to the coastline, and experts said his confusion was likely caused by the lack of sea ice to guide him home.