Skip to main content
Jacob Dubé and The Globe and Mail staff

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.

This week: We’re back on ArriveCan. On Monday, Auditor-General Karen Hogan released her much-anticipated report, in which she said she found a “glaring disregard” for basic management practices as the cost of the federal government’s ArriveCan app for international travellers grew to an estimated $59.5-million. While the RCMP hasn’t said it was investigating ArriveCan, it is assessing the report.

Also this week, Canada got some space rocks, and we’re back to investigating potentially fraudulent paintings.

Do you remember these stories and more? Take our news quiz.

1Canada is finally receiving its asteroid samples after the highly anticipated OSIRIS-REx mission landed back in September, 2023. But what snag did NASA encounter when trying to access the asteroid samples?
a. The lid was on too tight
b. A small life form was found in the sample
c. A scientist sneezed on the asteroid dust
d. Canada wanted a bigger share

a. The lid was on too tight. Scientists needed to create a new tool to safely remove the 121.6 grams of asteroid material from the capsule. As part of its partnership with NASA, Canada is receiving 4.864 grams of material.

2True or False: After an extensive look into the records, the recently published Auditor-General’s report found that the federal government spent exactly $59.5-million on the ArriveCan app.
a. True
b. False

b. False. The Auditor General said the government’s record keeping around the project was so poor that the total amount – currently placed at $59.5-million – is only an estimate, and the real amount could be much more – or less.

3Not again! A painting attributed to which famous artist is being investigated for possibly being a fake?
a. Norval Morrisseau
b. Emily Carr
c. J.E.H. MacDonald
d. Tom Thomson

a. Norval Morrisseau. McGill University took down Shaman Surrounded by Ancestral Spirit Totem, a 1977 painting originally attributed to famous Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau, after The Globe reported of its authenticity.

4Who met with Mexican drug cartels this week to negotiate a peace treaty?
a. Giancarlo Esposito from Breaking Bad
b. U.S. President Joe Biden
c. Roman Catholic bishops
d. Rival Colombian cartel leaders

c. Roman Catholic bishops. The Mexican government has avoided direct confrontation with the cartels, which has left average citizens and other organizations, such as the Catholic church, to work out their own peace efforts with the gangs. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he approves of the bishops’ efforts.

5How many people who were sent deportation letters in the past eight years are still living in Canada?
a. Less than 1,000
b. Between 2,000 and 5,000
c. More than 9,000
d. More than 15,000

c. More than 9,000. Rebecca Purdy, a spokeswoman for the Canada Border Services Agency, said the existence of a removal order does not mean that the agency is in a position to immediately remove someone from the country. Meanwhile, the federal government is working on a path to citizenship for people living here without documents, which has led advocates to call for a pause on deportations as the program is being developed.

6What is the Professional Women’s Hockey League calling this week’s big game against the Toronto and Montreal teams?
a. The Battle on Bay Street
b. The Slam on Spadina
c. The Carnage on College Street
d. The Fight on Front Street

a. The Battle on Bay Street. The Battle on Bay Street, which took place Friday at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, was expected to set the record for the best-attended women's pro hockey game in history, with 19,000 tickets sold.

7Wikileaks’ Julian Assange is fighting an extradition order from Britain to the United States. How long has he been incarcerated in Britain?
a. Six months
b. Five years
c. 12 years
d. He’s not, he’s hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy

b. Five years. Assange is wanted by U.S. authorities on 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables. He spent seven years holed up in Ecuador’s embassy in London before he was jailed in 2019 for breaching bail conditions.

8What big celebration caused a “plastics disaster” this week?
a. Ash Wednesday at the Vatican
b. Valentine’s Day shopping in New York
c. The Super Bowl in Las Vegas
d. New Orleans’ Mardi Gras parade

d. New Orleans’ Mardi Gras parade. The century-old New Orleans tradition of flinging colourful beaded necklaces to parade watchers was called a “plastics disaster” by environmental advocacy groups. Parade-goers were encouraged to keep their beads and other plastic doodads and reuse them next year, or donate them to charities.

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result
Congratulations, you’re an ace. You could be a Globe editor.
Good effort. Subscribe to our Top Business Headlines newsletter to build up your knowledge.
This wasn’t your week, but that’s okay! We’ll be back next Friday with another news quiz, subscribe to our Top Business Headlines newsletter to prepare.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe