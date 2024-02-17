Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.
This week: We’re back on ArriveCan. On Monday, Auditor-General Karen Hogan released her much-anticipated report, in which she said she found a “glaring disregard” for basic management practices as the cost of the federal government’s ArriveCan app for international travellers grew to an estimated $59.5-million. While the RCMP hasn’t said it was investigating ArriveCan, it is assessing the report.
Also this week, Canada got some space rocks, and we’re back to investigating potentially fraudulent paintings.
Do you remember these stories and more? Take our news quiz.
a. The lid was on too tight. Scientists needed to create a new tool to safely remove the 121.6 grams of asteroid material from the capsule. As part of its partnership with NASA, Canada is receiving 4.864 grams of material.
b. False. The Auditor General said the government’s record keeping around the project was so poor that the total amount – currently placed at $59.5-million – is only an estimate, and the real amount could be much more – or less.
a. Norval Morrisseau. McGill University took down Shaman Surrounded by Ancestral Spirit Totem, a 1977 painting originally attributed to famous Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau, after The Globe reported of its authenticity.
c. Roman Catholic bishops. The Mexican government has avoided direct confrontation with the cartels, which has left average citizens and other organizations, such as the Catholic church, to work out their own peace efforts with the gangs. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he approves of the bishops’ efforts.
c. More than 9,000. Rebecca Purdy, a spokeswoman for the Canada Border Services Agency, said the existence of a removal order does not mean that the agency is in a position to immediately remove someone from the country. Meanwhile, the federal government is working on a path to citizenship for people living here without documents, which has led advocates to call for a pause on deportations as the program is being developed.
a. The Battle on Bay Street. The Battle on Bay Street, which took place Friday at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, was expected to set the record for the best-attended women's pro hockey game in history, with 19,000 tickets sold.
b. Five years. Assange is wanted by U.S. authorities on 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables. He spent seven years holed up in Ecuador’s embassy in London before he was jailed in 2019 for breaching bail conditions.
d. New Orleans’ Mardi Gras parade. The century-old New Orleans tradition of flinging colourful beaded necklaces to parade watchers was called a “plastics disaster” by environmental advocacy groups. Parade-goers were encouraged to keep their beads and other plastic doodads and reuse them next year, or donate them to charities.