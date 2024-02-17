Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.

This week: We’re back on ArriveCan. On Monday, Auditor-General Karen Hogan released her much-anticipated report, in which she said she found a “glaring disregard” for basic management practices as the cost of the federal government’s ArriveCan app for international travellers grew to an estimated $59.5-million. While the RCMP hasn’t said it was investigating ArriveCan, it is assessing the report.

Also this week, Canada got some space rocks, and we’re back to investigating potentially fraudulent paintings.

Do you remember these stories and more? Take our news quiz.