Canada was slow to react to early COVID-19 threat, former government official says

Open this photo in gallery People wait in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccination shot at a clinic in Montreal, March 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A year after COVID-19 lockdowns began in Canada, federal documents show that Ottawa’s response to the outbreak was too slow, and did not adhere to past protocols set out for a crisis, a former top government official says.

Ronald St. John, who oversaw emergency preparedness for the Public health Agency of Canada between 2000 and 2007, said federal records show the government didn’t activate its response procedures quickly enough when the virus emerged.

Ottawa uses a four-level system for emergencies that dictates how the government mobilizes against a threat, and indicates how seriously the situation is viewed.

Story continues below advertisement

Coronavirus tracker: How many COVID-19 cases are there in Canada and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

COVID-19 news: Updates and essential resources about the pandemic

Canada vaccine tracker: How many COVID-19 doses have been administered so far?

Level 1, the lowest category, is used for routine events (such as an outbreak of measles in a single jurisdiction) followed by three categories of increasing seriousness – heightened, escalated, and emergency at Level 4. According to federal documents, Level 4 is an event causing significant illness, that has the potential for rapid spread, and that requires a national response.

The system is designed to allow the government to quickly mobilize additional resources, such as personnel, expertise, and decision-making capacity, to confront the situation. Epidemiologists say timing is crucial at the beginning of an outbreak: Even a few days or weeks can have a significant impact on a country’s ability to prepare for and better contain a spreading virus, significantly reducing the death toll.

Dr. St. John said past standards dictate Canada should have elevated its response readiness to Level 2 almost immediately after the novel coronavirus became known to the world on New Year’s Eve, 2019. As the situation worsened, Canada should have moved to Level 4, the emergency activation, on Jan. 20, 2020, when cases were found in South Korea, showing international spread.

Instead, he said, Ottawa lagged. The federal documents show the Public Health Agency didn’t activate Level 2 until Jan. 15, and didn’t escalate to Level 3 until Jan. 28 – after COVID-19 arrived in Canada. Level 4 has never been declared.

“This document is a disaster,” Dr. St. John said. “This shows a lack of expertise inside the agency.”

Dr. St. John said it was important in past crises that the system moved fast, because it was designed to spur government and eliminate bureaucratic hurdles to help federal agencies prepare. For example, as the levels escalate, Treasury Board approvals needed to fund urgent response efforts can be suspended to speed actions such as shoring up medical supplies or adding scientific expertise to government ranks.

By comparison, the federal government went to Level 2 within minutes after the second plane hit the World Trade Centre on Sept. 11, 2001, given the potential need to activate the national emergency stockpile in the event of an attack in Canada. It activated Level 3 early in the 2003 SARS outbreak. Canada went to Level 4 in the 2011 H1N1 outbreak, which helped focus government resources on response and containment.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. St. John said he finds it troubling the government has never seen the COVID-19 outbreak as a Level 4 threat, even today. “I am left wondering what kind of event would merit a Level 4 activation. I can’t believe that a global pandemic with millions of deaths, variants ... and on and on, would not merit continuous Level 4,” he said. “I mean, what would be a Level 4 event, the extinction of humanity?”

Responding to questions from The Globe, the Public Health Agency did not say why it delayed declaring a Level 2 event in early January, other than to suggest it didn’t believe the threshold was met. The agency said Level 4 activation occurs “when the impact of an event requires the greatest use of resources to adequately respond,” including 24/7 staffing of the Health Portfolio Operations Centre (HPOC), which is the government’s emergency hub for public health operations.

“HPOC has not activated at Level 4 during the COVID-19 event, as the required response triggers and considerations for an active 24/7 response have not been met,” department spokeswoman Anna Maddison said.

Department records, including a document produced by the office of audit and evaluation at Public Health, show the agency lacked sufficient expertise and personnel in the first several months of the pandemic, and was scrambling by fall 2020 to hire temporary staff. Scientists inside the department have also told The Globe they struggled to get urgent warnings up the chain of command due to an influx of middle managers from other departments who lacked a sufficient grounding in the basics of public health.

Quickly adding more personnel and expertise is partly what the escalating levels are designed to enable. Dr. St. John said the delays are evidence that incident management expertise has been lost inside the Public Health Agency over the years.

The system was not intended to operate on a series of triggers, he said. Rather, it’s designed to mobilize response and containment tools in advance.

Story continues below advertisement

“You should be, as an incident manager, trying to anticipate. And if you over-activate, that’s a lot better than under-activating. You can always dial back; it’s much harder to dial up,” he said. “They’ve set up a whole bunch of triggers that you have to meet in order to move to another activation level. Well, that’s not how it works.

“You don’t write memos saying ‘I need clinical doctors to come join my team.’ It has to be flexible.”

Vietnam, which has been praised for moving early and effectively on COVID-19, enacted strict measures, including border controls, on Jan. 11, when the first COVID-19 death was announced in China. It began formal pandemic preparations a few weeks later, more than a month before the WHO declared a pandemic.

“It’s like mobilizing your army,” Dr. St. John said. “It just tells me, over and over, there’s just this lack of public health and emergency management experience [at the agency].”

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.