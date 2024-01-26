Skip to main content
Charlottetown, pei
The Canadian Press

Police in Prince Edward Island say they have solved a 35-year-old homicide case involving a man who was strangled and stabbed in his home by someone who left a message saying, “I will kill again.”

Chief Brad MacConnell of the Charlottetown Police Services told a news conference today that a 56-year-old P.E.I. man has been arrested and charged in the 1988 death of Byron Carr.

MacConnell described Carr, 36, as a loving son and brother and respected teacher whose murder shook the province “to its core.”

He says Todd Joseph Gallant of Souris, P.E.I., has been charged with first-degree murder.

Carr was last seen alive at around 3 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1988, and investigators have said evidence at the scene indicated he was killed followed a sexual encounter with another male.

They later released a photo of the killer’s ominous handwritten note on a wall inside Carr’s home.

