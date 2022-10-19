Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

Top headlines:

Early indicators are signalling a fall resurgence of COVID-19, prompting the Public Health Agency of Canada to prepare for “worst-case scenario” COVID-19 variants that can evade immunity A new cost breakdown reveals the ArriveCan app began as an $80,000 expense at the onset of the pandemic – then ballooned to $54-million this year, according to figures provided to The Globe and Mail Monday Pandemic-related disruptions affected some of the youngest learners – according to data released by the Toronto District School Board, one of the only school boards to share data on student performance

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Looking for more top headlines? Subscribe to our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters to get caught up on our latest stories.

Pandemic recovery

Vaccines are widely available, there are fewer pandemic restrictions, and many Canadians are back in the office and back to school, yet there are still lingering coronavirus questions. We asked an expert: infectious disease specialist Lisa Barrett.

Vaccines will no longer be a mandatory prerequisite for those serving in uniform in the Canadian Armed Forces, but members who already refused to get vaccinated will be released.

Researchers chasing long COVID cures are eager to learn whether naltrexone, a generic drug typically used to treat alcohol and opioid addiction, can offer similar benefits to millions suffering from pain, fatigue and brain fog months after a coronavirus infection.

Want in-depth analysis on what governments are doing with your tax dollars? Subscribe to our Tax & Spend newsletter.

Globe opinion

André Picard: Are we prepared for the wallop long COVID will deliver?

Kelly Cryderman: A new poll paints a grim picture for Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party

Want to hear more from our columnists? Subscribe to the Opinion newsletter, and get it in your inbox, Monday to Saturday.

More reading

Information centre

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Waste water is filling the COVID-19 data gap

Thank you for subscribing to our Coronavirus Update Newsletter. As the pandemic eases, we plan to wind this down and eventually cease sending, but have many other newsletters to keep you informed, including Globe Climate, Carrick on Money and Breaking News.

Reach out to us: audience@globeandmail.com