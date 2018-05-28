Evening Update: BMO, CIBC’s Simplii data breach, Ontario election campaign, Greenland to halt salmon fishing

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

BMO, CIBC’s Simplii warn ‘fraudsters’ may have breached tens of thousands of customers’ accounts

BMO said it was contacted Sunday by the alleged perpetrators, who claim to have sensitive information belonging to “a limited number” of clients, and threatened to make that data public. It believes fewer than 50,000 customers are affected. Simplii also received a claim of an alleged breach involving information for as many as 40,000 customers. The bank plans to reach out to customers who may be affected. Simplii said at this point there is “no indication” CIBC clients are affected by the breach. Neither would say if the alleged fraudsters demanded ransom in return for client information.

Andrea Horwath slams Doug Ford on his home turf over tax plan

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath took her campaign Monday to the riding Doug Ford is hoping to capture in Etobicoke. She slammed the Tory leader’s tax plan saying the richest people will benefit the most. The New Democrats have been surging in recent polls. The riding’s Liberal incumbent crashed the event, holding up one of his own lawn signs and shouting.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne spent much of her time at a campaign stop in downtown Toronto attacking Ms. Horwath’s opposition to the use of back-to-work legislation. Ms. Wynne said she would use the tactic to end the nearly three-month strike at York University.

Mr. Ford appeared in Newmarket, Ont., where he was pressed on when the Tories would release a costed platform. He repeated his vow to present the document before the election, but gave no further details.

On Sunday evening, the three leaders faced off in the final debate. Ms. Horwath encountered continuous attacks from her two opponents — a sign of the dramatic shift in the campaign. Mr. Ford, who presented himself as the most fiscally prudent of the three leaders, faced a barrage of questions over his party’s failure to release a fully costed platform and Ms. Wynne attempted to present herself as an unapologetic moderate.

Adam Radwanski argues that although almost everything has gone Ms. Horwath’s way for much of the campaign, this final debate was a different story.

Richard Florida writes on the economic price of electing Doug Ford: “To pay for his much-ballyhooed tax cuts, Doug Ford will likely tear apart Ontario’s vaunted social safety net, ushering in even more polarized and toxic politics and undermining the province’s image as a less divided and more enlightened place than the United States.”

Greenland to halt commercial salmon fishing for 12 years

The goal in making the deal is to allow adult wild Atlantic salmon to return to the rivers in Canada, the United States and Europe. The coastal waters of Greenland and the Faroe Islands are critical feeding grounds for the salmon, and many come from endangered populations in rivers like the Saint John River in New Brunswick and the Penobscot River in Maine. In exchange for commercial fishers not setting their nets, two groups will financially support alternative economic development in Greenland, scientific research and education projects focused on marine conservation.

Prince Harry, Meghan not booked to stay at Fairmont in Jasper: spokeswoman

The spokesperson for the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has shot down reports after TMZ said the newlyweds planned to honeymoon at a luxurious six-bedroom cabin in the tourist hot spot. The couple has not revealed their honeymoon plans after getting married May 19 at Windsor Castle.

Globe in Italy: Political chaos in Italy a potential boon for euroskeptic parties

Eric Reguly analyzes the situation from Rome: “Rome is burning. Italy’s new populist government went up in flames only days before it was to be sworn in. Pro-Europe politicians and technocrats were relieved, for the populist victors in the March election, the Five Star Movement (M5S) and the League, certainly had no love for the European integration project or the common currency. But Italian President Sergio Mattarella’s shock decision Sunday night to veto the coalition’s choice for finance minister — the decidedly euroskeptic economist Paolo Savona — may backfire.”

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index dropped to a two-week low on Monday as energy shares fell on weaker oil prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.37 per cent to 16,016.14.

Markets in the United States were closed Monday due to a public holiday.

WHAT’S TRENDING ON SOCIAL

The Weather Network is calling for a hot summer throughout most of the country. The chief meteorologist predicts warmer weather than in 2017 with the west and north seeing the most significant heat and at risk for drought and wildfires.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday rewarded 22-year-old Malian immigrant Mamoudou Gassama with French nationality and a job as a firefighter after he scaled an apartment building to save a young child dangling from a balcony. The clip of Mr. Gassama climbing five storeys, from balcony to balcony, went viral over the weekend. He was dubbed “Spider-man” for the daring feat.

TALKING POINTS

Is #MeToo worsening the divide between men and women?

“There is a spectrum of behaviours and actions, and we simply can’t ignore the need for due process. Men who are accused of misconduct must be seen as innocent until proven guilty. Failure to do so will only hurt women in the long run, as men will increasingly retrench from supporting and advocating for us.” - Lisa Kimmel, president and CEO of Edelman Canada

Canada defends Michaëlle Jean at its own peril

“There was a $500,000 renovation for the Paris apartment put at her disposal, a $20,000 grand piano to put in it, a chauffeur and car for her husband, Jean-Daniel Lafond. France’s l’Opinion newspaper reported her entourage spent $50,000 in four days at New York’s Waldorf Astoria hotel. Ms. Jean has argued her expenses were for the good of the Francophonie, or even part of a disinformation campaign against her. The Canadian government defended her, and endorsed her bid to keep the job. But as the representative of an organization whose 57 members include some of the poorest countries in the world, the allegations were giving her a Marie Antoinette reputation.” — Campbell Clark

Where’s the plan for Ontario’s municipalities?

“So far, no party has offered a clear plan to support municipal governments. All have made expensive promises. And all have remained silent when asked if municipal property taxpayers will have to pay for them. It makes sense that we are hearing about provincial health care and education. They are important to communities. Municipal governments provide their own a wide range of important, basic services. Most people use them every day. Yet municipal governments collect just nine cents of every household’s tax dollars.“ — Lynn Dollin

WHAT SAY YOU

A sample of what Globe readers are talking about

As residents of Ontario prepare to vote in the June 7 provincial election, polls rank Kathleen Wynne as Canada’s least-liked premier. Janet McFarland explores why in our Sunday Read “Why is Kathleen Wynne so unpopular? Six degrees of alienation”

Here’s what readers said:

I’ve followed Wynne’s career since her early days as a school trustee in North York. I think she is an intelligent and compassionate leader; however, I think the Liberals have done a bad job selling the Environment agenda which has resulted in increased Hydro expenses but a much better long-term prognosis for the province. I also think the overburdened health-care system which they have attempted to manage has not been quick enough to respond to the demands caused by demographic and cultural changes. The debt situation is also a big concern. However, the meat cleaver approach of Ford and the somewhat naive platform of the NDP aren’t any more attractive. My choice will be between the Liberals and the Green Party. — Barbara1945

Generally leaders don’t start out being unpopular, it comes over time often as a result of their actions or inactions. In Wynne’s case, all of his would apply, with the more basic reason being that people don’t believe in her anymore. When as a leader you lose the trust of the people in that they no longer believe in your vision, your days are numbered. Horwath and Ford are really unknown quantities with respect to trust and belief in that neither have run the province, which is one of the reasons why people seem ready to take a chance on the unknown, rather then continue with what they obviously don’t like. The Liberal Party will take years in winning back the trust of the people. — Jeff Spooner

LIVING BETTER

One of the traits that distinguish successful athletes from most other people is their “intensity discipline” – the willingness to keep the easy days easy so they have enough energy to push hard enough to get the biggest fitness gains on the hard days. As research that will be presented this week shows, most of us haven’t incorporated these findings into our programs, which mean we’re not training as effectively as we should. Elite athletes spend about 80 per cent of their training going easy and about 20 per cent was gut-churningly hard, with little time spent at medium-effort levels.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

The new Andrea Horwath: Who is she and why are Ontarians listening to her now?

The 55-year-old new hot thing of Ontario politics is sitting at the back of her campaign bus, squirming in her seat, hands flying over her head as she retells a story of a man in his underwear yielding a bread knife chasing her down the hallway of an apartment one day when she was door-knocking years earlier. This is all a bit surprising. This isn’t the Andrea Horwath you were expecting from campaign-trail highlights. After all these years, Ms. Horwath is having a moment. This is more a function of good luck in her choice of opponents than any personal vision. Either way, as Cathal Kelly reports from the campaign trail, people — possibly for the first time — are prepared to listen.

Globe in Brazil: Brazilians are pushing back against sexual harassment — but an office culture littered with ‘kisses’ makes it tricky

#MeToo quickly became a global phenomenon, but it has taken different forms around the world. Women in Brazil seized the initial moment to make clear that they, too, were fed up with being groped at the office or offered opportunities in exchange for sex — and with the culture of impunity that so often accompanies these experiences. But, as Stephanie Nolen reports from Rio de Janeiro, there was also a backlash. Some argued that the anti-harassment movement wanted Brazilians to stop being, essentially, Brazilian. They warned it would stifle the famously warm and affectionate quality that characterizes many interactions in Brazil, both professional and otherwise.



Evening Update is written by Jordan Chittley and Omair Quadri.