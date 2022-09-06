Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Emergency tactical teams are pulling out of James Smith Cree Nation, as RCMP say investigators have determined mass murder suspect Myles Sanderson is not in the community.

RCMP had issued an emergency alert at 11:45 a.m. Saskatchewan time today, warning that police had received reports the wanted man had returned to the community, two days after a black Nissan Rogue that Sanderson was believed to be driving was spotted in Regina. RCMP told the public to find immediate shelter, or stay in place if they are safe. Numerous marked and unmarked RCMP vehicles responded to the area, and a police helicopter flew overhead. An Associated Press photo showed a large number of vehicles around a beige house.

At about 2:30 p.m., a large contingent of marked and unmarked police vehicles left the First Nation, and an updated alert issued a short time later said further investigation determined he was not in the area.

Sanderson, 30, is suspected in the homicides of nine people in the James Smith Cree Nation and another in a nearby town early on Sunday morning during a stabbing rampage that also left 18 people injured. His brother, Damien Sanderson, who was identified as a suspect in the killings, was later found dead on the First Nation from injuries police say were not self-inflicted.

Liz Truss takes reins as British PM, begins appointing cabinet

Liz Truss began her term as British Prime Minister with a brief speech outside Downing Street, during which she set out three priorities: cutting taxes, addressing the energy crisis, and improving health care.

Truss, 47, officially took over as Prime Minister from Boris Johnson this morning after an audience with the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. On Monday, she succeeded Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party after winning a runoff election among party members and defeating former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak.

Truss has begun to appoint one of the most diverse set of ministers in history. No white men feature among the top three posts – home secretary, foreign secretary and chancellor of the exchequer – and the deputy prime minister is also a woman. Kwasi Kwarteng has been named Britain’s first Black chancellor of the exchequer. Suella Braverman, whose parents are from Kenya and Mauritius, is home secretary and James Cleverly, whose mother is from Sierra Leone, has become Britain’s first non-white foreign secretary.

Thousands of pilots lost their jobs during the pandemic, and their ranks haven’t been replenished

In the labour-force wreckage wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada’s commercial airline pilots stand out as an anomaly.

No other group of white-collar workers with their level of training, skill and pay levels was let go in other sectors of the economy over the past two years as the country was reshaped by infection and uncertainty. Not in banking, not in education and not in government.

Pilots making six-figure salaries and operating some of the world’s most sophisticated flying machines joined coffee baristas, hotel cleaners and hairdressers in the ranks of the unemployed – all workers in industries hardest hit by the health crisis. Thousands of pilots lost their jobs. They are the casualties of an airline sector that stopped almost overnight and a government that experts say lacked the leadership and foresight to properly plot its restart. Nicolas Van Praet has the full story.

Voting wraps up in Conservative leadership race; Bergen bows out: Candice Bergen, who took over the role of interim leader after Erin O’Toole’s ouster in February, announced Tuesday that she won’t be running in the next federal election.

Ottawa provides funds in deal with B.C. First Nation for 3,000 rental homes: The federal government is providing a $1.4-billion loan to a Vancouver First Nation to build 3,000 homes on land that was once an ancient village that was burned and expropriated a century ago.

As earthquake hit China’s Chengdu, residents in COVID lockdown feared reprisals for evacuating: Chengdu, the capital of China’s Sichuan province, has been under a tight pandemic lockdown since last week, with some 21 million people confined to their homes. Earthquakes are not uncommon in Sichuan, which sits on a major fault line, but the fear of being fined or otherwise punished if they went outside left many Chengdu residents paralyzed as the city shook once again Monday.

Juul to pay nearly $440-million to settle states’ teen vaping probe: Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly US$440-million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping.

Longlist for Scotiabank Giller Prize announced: Seven first timers made the longlist for this year’s Scotiabank Giller Prize.

Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday to its lowest closing level in six weeks as the energy and materials sectors led broad-based declines and investors bet on another outsized interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada this week.

Wall Street’s main indexes closed lower as well, with traders assessing fresh economic data in volatile trading.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 182.58 points, or nearly 1 per cent, at 19,088.27, after it was closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.14 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 31,145.3; the S&P 500 lost 16.07 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 3,908.19; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 85.96 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 11,544.91.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.11 US cents, compared with 76.21 US cents last Friday.

Cheaper hearing aids could be on the horizon? Hear, hear!

“The current rules are paternalistic, and as a result, individuals who are hard-of-hearing are being exploited and denied essential care.” – André Picard

Why aren’t your kids walking to school?

“Canadian school drop-off zones often look like the parking lot outside a concert, with harried vice-principals in neon vests directing traffic, and tiny children navigating a sea of giant SUVs.” – The Editorial Board

Moscow’s recklessness at Zaporizhzhia could cause a nuclear catastrophe

“If there’s one takeaway from Russia’s full scale invasion of Ukraine more than six months in, it’s that old Kremlin habits persist, no matter how threatening to humanity’s existence.” – Michael Bociurkiw

What should teens do with the money they earned this summer?

On the heels of a sizzling summer jobs market, some teenagers will be starting the school year having earned some serious cash. So how should teens approach spending – and hopefully saving – some of that hard-earned money? Experts say that while it’s okay for teens to live it up a little and spend on things they want, they should try to save anywhere between 10 to 30 per cent of their paycheques – or more – if they are saving for postsecondary education.

Tensions between Cineplex and streamers like Netflix spill into TIFF’s comeback year

Cineplex's Scotiabank Theatre on Dec. 16, 2021 in Toronto.ERNESTO DiSTEFANO/Getty Images

The industry-shaking tensions between movie-theatre owners and streaming services have spilled over into the Toronto International Film Festival, once again.

Canadian theatre giant Cineplex Entertainment has confirmed to The Globe and Mail that, while two of Netflix’s films will screen at Cineplex’s Scotiabank Theatre during this year’s festival, the majority will not. This is because of the exhibitor’s long-standing disagreement with streamers over how long streaming services keep their films in theatres before they are made available to subscribers at home.

“Cineplex is very focused on theatrical windows,” Sarah Van Lange, vice-president of communications, content and social media for Cineplex, said in a statement, referencing the industry term for the window of time it takes a film to move from theatres to digital platforms. She added that the company “happily showcases films” with windows on its screens. The Globe’s Barry Hertz explains the conflict between Cineplex and streamers.

