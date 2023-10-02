Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Military drops case against Lieutenant-General Steven Whelan

In a surprise move today, the military dropped its case against Lieutenant-General Steven Whelan. He had been charged with one count of “conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline” under the National Defence Act, accused of improperly changing the complainant’s performance evaluation while they were on tour in Jerusalem in 2011.

The decision to drop the charge came just as the defence was expected to cross-examine the key witness. Last week, the judge ruled against admitting e-mails between the complainant and the accused in the case. The prosecution had argued they were needed to prove their case, while the defence said they were prejudicial and embarrassing to the accused.

Whelan’s defence lawyer said his client would file a lawsuit against “the government and anybody who participated in the destruction of his career without doing their duty to investigate.”

Laurentian Bank replaces CEO, board chair amid turmoil as review fails to find buyer

Canada’s ninth-largest lender suffered a customer service outage last week, and a sale process this summer that failed to find them a buyer. Now, it’s replaced its chair and chief executive officer. Today, the Montreal-based bank announced that CEO Rania Llewellyn, the first woman to run a major Canadian-based bank, would “leave immediately” after three years in the position. Canadian banks rarely replace CEOs abruptly, without clearly telegraphing succession is in the works. The new CEO is Eric Provost, who has been at Laurentian for 11 years, most recently as head of personal and commercial banking.

Azerbaijan moves to reaffirm control of Nagorno-Karabakh as the Armenian exodus slows to a trickle

The last bus carrying ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh left the region today, marking the end of a gruelling week-long exodus of more than 100,000 people – more than 80 per cent of its residents – after Azerbaijan reclaimed the area in a 24-hour military operation that began Sept. 19.

Bonnie Crombie raises more than $1-million for Ontario Liberal campaign, defends developer donations

Bonnie Crombie is on the defence about donations from developers after she says she has raised more than $1-million in her bid to lead the Ontario Liberals – the most of any candidate in the party’s history.

In a fundraising e-mail to be sent out today, obtained by The Globe and Mail, she fired back at her two main competitors, Nate Erskine-Smith and Yasir Naqvi, who have attempted to paint her as too friendly with big developers for accepting funds from large donors in real estate and development. In her appeal to supporters, she portrays herself as the only contestant who can compete with Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives’ fundraising machine – and win. In the e-mail, she said those who have donated to her campaign shouldn’t be criticized for their professions.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

University of Alberta facing calls to return donations: The university is facing calls to return hundreds of thousands of dollars in endowments in the names of Ukrainians linked to the Waffen SS Galicia division, who were admitted to Canada after the Second World War. One expert said it didn’t make sense just to return $30,000 from the family of Yaroslav Hunka, who was a teenager when he volunteered to fight with the division, while keeping money from more senior figures.

Manitoba election tomorrow: Manitobans are heading to the polls tomorrow in a provincial election between incumbent Heather Stefanson and her Progressive Conservatives, who are trying to hold on for a third consecutive term, and Wab Kinew’s New Democrats. Here’s what to know about the leaders and their platforms.

Trump’s New York fraud trial: Former president Donald Trump sat through hours of occasionally testy opening statements today in a fraud lawsuit that could cost him control of Trump Tower and other prized properties. During lunch, he declared it a “disgraceful trial,” after lawyers for the New York Attorney-General excoriated him as a habitual liar. The lawsuit accuses Trump and his company of deceiving banks, insurers and other by misstating his wealth for years in financial statements.

Fatal bear attack in Banff: An Alberta bear expert, who’s a family friend of one of two people killed by a grizzly bear in Banff National Park, described the couple as “very experienced outdoors people.” Kim Titchener, who has a company called Bear Safety and More, said both the couple and their dog died in the backcountry on the weekend, and said it “might be a wrong place, wrong time situation.”

A look at how to avoid a bear encounter after fatal attack in Banff National Park

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s benchmark stock index closed down 1.8 per cent today in a selloff that far outpaced Wall Street and inflicted damage on dividend-rich sectors such as utilities and financials. By contrast, the S&P 500 ended nearly flat, though U.S. utilities also fell sharply, while the Nasdaq edged higher as investors weighed the likelihood the U.S. Federal Reserve will need to hold interest rates higher for longer.

The S&P/TSX composite index ended down 364.09 points at 19,177.18. The S&P 500 gained 0.34 points, or 0.01 per cent, to end at 4,288.31 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 88.45 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 13,307.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74.08 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 33,433.35.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.66 cents US, according to XE.com, compared with 73.96 cents US on Friday.

TALKING POINTS

Roxham Road is closed. So why are asylum claims still on the rise?

“If the federal government is implementing policy changes on visa issuance, then it needs to be upfront about it, given the implications for resource planning, including at the provincial and municipal levels as well as among grassroots refugee organizations.” – Michael Barutciski

Afghanistan’s ban on education for girls isn’t just a step back – it’s a leap into the abyss

“As a journalist and education activist, I have received several messages from Afghan girls I have featured in my stories, asking for help to resume their educations and to exercise their fundamental human rights. Despite facing repression by the Taliban regime, these brave souls continue to fight for their right to education.” – Mujtaba Haris

Putin and Kim’s meeting was a veiled threat to South Korea

“By meeting with Mr. Kim, Mr. Putin seems to be warning South Korea – the world’s ninth-largest arms exporter – not to go any further. The implied threat is that if South Korea, which maintains generally good relations with Russia, bends to U.S. pressure and starts delivering lethal aid to Ukraine, Russia will retaliate by transferring military technology to the North.” – Nina L. Khrushcheva

As Canada’s population booms, Alberta is growing at the fastest pace in the country

“It helps that the rumours of the death of the oil and gas industry have been greatly exaggerated. Over the past year, Alberta-produced crude oil has enjoyed some of its strongest prices in nearly a decade.” – David Parkinson

LIVING BETTER

A traditional Thanksgiving meal will have most of us tucking into roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato casserole and pumpkin pie. But if you overdo it by eating too much or too fast, the holiday meal can leave you feeling bloated, gassy and even a little queasy. Here are six ways to avoid feeling bloated and uncomfortable after your Thanksgiving meal.

Have your say: What is the best Thanksgiving side dish? We’ve rounded up the top 16 Thanksgiving sides. Now it’s your turn: Vote for your favourite in our single-elimination bracket. What will it be? Stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans? Perhaps brussels sprouts?

TODAY’S LONG READ

Open this photo in gallery: Celebrity surf champion and big wave rider João Macedo on a big wave, Nazaré, Portugal.Catherine Canac-Marquis/The Globe and Mail

How surfers chasing the biggest waves in the world are helping restore Portugal’s kelp forest

In the waters of Portuguese surf haven Nazaré, a group run by surfing enthusiasts has launched a bold new experiment in seaweed reforestation. With kelp forests threatened by coastal pollution – caused by human activity, rising temperatures as well as invasive species – Hope Zones Foundation is piloting the use of cement blocks on the ocean floor as a farming area for a native and non-invasive species of kelp and other seaweed.

