Quebec police officers violated investigation rules in one out of every 10 cases probed by the province’s independent oversight body examining civilian deaths and serious injuries during police interventions, documents obtained by The Globe revealed.

Violations occurred in 30 out of the 312 investigations the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes conducted between 2016 and 2022.

Officers violated the rules by notifying the Bureau days late after an incident, consulting with each other and reviewing recordings of events before filing their reports, and failing to include details in them, among other infractions.

Canadian women’s soccer team reaches interim labour deal but says plenty more needs to be settled

The Canadian women’s soccer team confirmed Friday it has reached an interim labour agreement with Canada Soccer covering compensation for 2023, including prize money from the continuing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“As the extent of Canada Soccer’s financial constraints have been revealed, we have been forced to choose between compensation and the funding required to hold necessary training camps,” a statement posted on the team’s social media reads.

The interim deal ensures “at minimum” equal pay with the men’s team, the statement said.

Open this photo in gallery: Canadian-Russian citizen Ildar Rakhmatulin went missing while travelling in Fiji three months ago.Courtesy of family

Canadian-Russian man vanished three months ago while travelling in Fiji

Ildar Rakhmatulin, who recently turned 39 and holds Canadian and Russian citizenship, has been travelling the world and was last seen at a hotel in Fiji on April 9. Since then, the only trace of him has been a few belongings left in a yoga studio, and camera footage showing him at the hotel.

Police in Canada and Fiji have initiated cases, but Rakhmatulin’s loved ones say it’s been a frustrating process and that there were delays from the onset, with police not acting quickly enough.

Press freedom: More than two decades after he was apprehended, Eritrean journalist Dawit Isaak remains in prison. He is believed to be one of the world’s longest-imprisoned journalists – and a symbol of crushed freedoms under Africa’s most repressive regime.

Nova Scotia flashfloods: RCMP say they think they have recovered the body of a 31-year-old man who was last seen floating down a river on Nova Scotia’s South Shore after his tube capsized earlier this week.

Barbie buzzkill: Montreal’s “Barbie Expo” should have had a bump in visitors after the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. But since the spring, the attraction has been closed to visitors.

B.C. drought: Towns in B.C. experiencing drought are finding ways to cope as the hot dry weather persists and will likely last into the fall or even next year.

Business and investing: How many unsold EVs are sitting in dealerships? Take the Globe and Mail’s news quiz to test your knowledge of this week’s headlines.

All three major U.S. indexes and the TSX ended the week with gains after a slew of earnings from big technology companies, economic data and central bank announcements boosted investor confidence in a soft landing for the U.S. economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 133.90 points at 20,519.37. The Canadian dollar traded for 75.57 cents.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 176.57 points at 35,459.29. The S&P 500 index was up 44.82 points at 4,582.23, while the Nasdaq composite was up 266.55 points at 14,316.66.

With campfire bans, we are losing a ritual as old as human civilization

“It feels trivial to ponder the humble campfire, the smallest of sacrifices, now that burning restrictions are commonplace. Yet the prohibition of this relatively cheap, time-worn social ritual has perhaps meant more than just the absence of singalongs and s’mores.” – Charlotte Gill

Our simplistic approach to forest management has added fuel to the fire

“I wonder whether the whole Smokey Bear public awareness campaign – devised by the U.S. Forest Service, and also adopted in parts of Canada – is at its core misplaced. Yes, we should be careful to not light forest fires. But the campaign also taught us and our kids that all forest fires are bad. That is not true.” – Peter Kuitenbrouwer

Of all the planets aliens could have visited, they came here?

“So let’s consider the odds. Supposing there were intelligent life out there. And suppose they had both the intent and the ability to look for life on planets other than their own. They would face the same problem as we do: Where to look first, among the infinite vastness of space and the hundreds of billions of stars just in our galaxy alone. What are the odds they pick us?” – Andrew Coyne

As the interest in smaller, more affordable and more sustainable vacation homes grows, it seems everyone’s getting into the prefabricated cottage game. The Globe asked Calgary architect Dalton Kaun to size up contenders from three Canadian prefab companies.

How the worldly wanderings of a Canadian harpist landed her in the favelas of Brazil

Open this photo in gallery: Rafael Eveno teaching harp at Escola de Música da Rocinha, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo © Eduardo Martino 03.05.2023 Harp story for Josh O'KaneEduardo Martino/The Globe and Mail

On a recent afternoon in a cramped room on the 17th floor of the Escola de Música da Rocinha in Brazil, Rafael Eveno was teaching a pupil, Sophia Rodrigues, to play the 36-string harp.

Rodrigues is one of the nearly 200,000 people in Rocinha trying to get by in a community that’s constantly had to fend off stereotypes of violence, poverty and scant opportunities. Her chief concern, at 18, was her anxiety; her loved ones had begun suggesting she study an instrument, hoping it might help soothe her. In just a few short weeks, it had.

