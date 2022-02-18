A man weeps as authorities move to end a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest and occupation, in Ottawa, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.COLE BURSTON/The Canadian Press

When he was confronted with Friday’s police crackdown on anti-pandemic-restriction demonstrators in Ottawa, Pat King, one of the protest’s most prominent figures, elected to broadcast his very bad day.

During his first online video stream on Friday, for which he used Facebook Live, the burly Albertan denounced tow-truck drivers for helping police pull away parked trucks that had blocked central Ottawa’s streets for three weeks.

In his next message, he told protesters to regroup and rally, but maybe also consider waving their white shirts – or white underpants – if confronted by police. “They cannot touch you if you’re holding a white flag,” he said, falsely. “It’s international law.”

But Mr. King’s most remarkable livestream was in the early afternoon. That was when he broadcast video of Ottawa Police arresting him. “They’ve cornered me,” he said into a smartphone on his lap as he sat in a truck’s passenger seat.

“I need my lawyer,” he told a police officer who charged him with mischief-related offences. And with that, Mr. King turned his attention back to his online audience. “I’m being arrested,” he said. “We’ll talk to you guys soon.”

The Red Deer resident’s role in the protest has been outsized, if often officially unacknowledged. He is one of four demonstration leaders who have been taken into custody since Thursday, as police have worked to dislodge protesters from Parliament Hill.

Early on Friday, police began sealing off and clearing downtown Ottawa of demonstrators and large trucks. In the late afternoon, police announced they had arrested more than 70 people. The remaining work by authorities to clear out the protester encampments in and around Ottawa is expected to take days.

Mr. King is prone to online boasts, threats and misinformation. He has built an online following of hundreds of thousands of people. Early this year, his anti-vaccine-mandate posts on social media helped kickstart the protests. He urged truckers and other protesters to come Ottawa as part of a convoy, which many of them did.

A class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of Ottawa residents names Mr. King as a leader of the convoy protest. But the protest’s central leadership does not acknowledge him. “He’s not one of our organizers,” said Dagny Pawlak, a spokesperson for the group.

“I do not represent Pat King in any capacity,” said Keith Wilson, a lawyer for the group. “I do know that I will not be his lawyer.”

The protests in Ottawa have have been ongoing since Jan. 29. The police crackdown began Thursday night, as authorities took two protest leaders into custody. One of them, Chris (Big Red) Barber, a trucker from Swift Current, now faces mischief charges. So does Tamara Lich, a founding member of the Western separatist Maverick Party, who sings in a bar band in Medicine Hat.

Police officers form a line as they push back protestors.COLE BURSTON/The Canadian Press 1 of 54

Police officers stands guard on Wellington Street.SHANNON STAPLETON/Reuters 2 of 54

A person wears a tinfoil hat in front of a row of police as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa on Friday.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters 3 of 54

Police officers surround a truck as they attempt to dismantle the trucker-led protests which continued in Ottawa on Friday.BRETT GUNDLOCK/The New York Times 4 of 54

Toronto Police mounted unit charges the crowd in a dispersion tactic as police take action to put an end to the protest.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 5 of 54

Police and protestors face off as officers attempt to end the protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa on Friday.BRETT GUNDLOCK/The New York Times 6 of 54

Mounted police officers take position to move protesters back as they attempt to clear the demonstrators in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 7 of 54

Police deploy in a massive operation to clear the trucker-led protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates that have disrupted the capital for three weeks, with several arrests made.DAVE CHAN/AFP 8 of 54

A demonstrator is taken into custody as the police begin to break up a protest organized by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates on Friday in Ottawa.Scott Olson/Getty Images 9 of 54

Police move in to break up a protest in Ottawa organized by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates on Friday.Scott Olson/Getty Images 10 of 54

Police face off with demonstrators during a trucker-led protest over pandemic health rules and the Trudeau government, in Ottawa on Friday.ED JONES/AFP 11 of 54

Police officers clash with demonstrators, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 12 of 54

A police officer removes a man from a vehicle as they work to end a protest in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 13 of 54

Police move in to arrest participants in the trucker protest in Ottawa on Friday.BRETT GUNDLOCK/The New York Times 14 of 54

A protester stands on top of his vehicle to watch police officers surrounding vehicles in a blockade on Rideau Street, as they aim to end an ongoing protest against COVID-19 measures.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 15 of 54

A Canadian flag is held up by a protester as police move the line up as they work to end a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 16 of 54

Police officers arrest a participant in the trucker protest in Ottawa, Twenty-two days after a trucker convoy first rumbled into the Canadian capital to protest pandemic restrictions.BRETT GUNDLOCK/The New York Times 17 of 54

Protesters kneel in front of Surete du Quebec officers forming an enclosure around blockaded vehicles on Rideau Street.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 18 of 54

Armed police officer deploy in Ottawa to clear the trucker-led protests against COVID-19 health restrictions, with several arrests made.DAVE CHAN/AFP 19 of 54

Police officers push back protestors, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters 20 of 54

Police officers stand guard as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Wellington Street in Ottawa on Friday.SHANNON STAPLETON/Reuters 21 of 54

Police clear space as they work to bring a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 22 of 54

Mounted police officers watch on, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 23 of 54

Police officers stand next to vehicles, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 24 of 54

Kids walk to their hotel to get medicine for their father who is a trucker in a wheelchair, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 25 of 54

A person holds up a book while police officers walk past, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 26 of 54

Police officers stand on the roof of a building, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 27 of 54

Police encounter protesters near the trucks parked on Capitol Hill in Ottawa.Robert Bumsted/The Associated Press 28 of 54

Police officers on horses ride near Rideau Centre, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa,CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 29 of 54

A police officer stands on a tyre, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 30 of 54

Police confront demonstrators against Covid-19 mandates in Ottawa.ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP 31 of 54

Police officers detain a man, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 32 of 54

A protester is taken into custody by police officers on Colonel By Drive near the truck blockade in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 33 of 54

Police officers and protestors stand beside Rideau Centre, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters 34 of 54

A lineup of police officers assemble on Colonel By Drive near the truck blockade in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 35 of 54

Police officers on horseback and an armoured vehicle are shown near the site of a trucker blockade in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 36 of 54

Police officers walk, as truckers and supporters continue to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Lars HagbergLARS HAGBERG/Reuters 37 of 54

A protest truck is towed as police begin to clear demonstrators against Covid-19 mandates in Ottawa.ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP 38 of 54

Tow truck driver rests as he waits to remove vehicles blocking streets, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters 39 of 54

Police officers keep an eye on a vehicle as it approaches next to trucks parked as part of the protests in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 40 of 54

A snowman blocks a street during the trucker convoy protest against COVID-19 mandates, in Ottawa.ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP 41 of 54

A protestor steps down from his boat, where he has been staying while participating in a blockade by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates near Parliament Hill in Ottawa.Scott Olson/Getty Images North America 42 of 54

Tow trucks wait to remove vehicles blocking streets, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters 43 of 54

A man holds a Canadian flag in front of the parliament, as truckers and supporters continue to protest vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters 44 of 54

A protester walks past a truck surrounded by snow following an overnight storm in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 45 of 54

A police officer watches as a truck drives away leaving the protest site in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 46 of 54

Police officers walk around vehicles parked in downtown Ottawa, after taking protesters into custody.COLE BURSTON/The Canadian Press 47 of 54

Police officers enter a blockade protest truck parked in downtown Ottawa.COLE BURSTON/The Canadian Press 48 of 54

Police officers detain a man, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 49 of 54

Police officers stand guard, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters 50 of 54

An OPP officer mans a roadblock along Wellington Streetcon the 22nd day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 51 of 54

Two men sit in a hot tub as demonstrators continue to protest the vaccine mandates in Ottawa.DAVE CHAN/AFP 52 of 54

Police patrol through a demonstration organized by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario.Scott Olson/Getty Images North America 53 of 54

Demonstrators embrace during a protest by truck drivers over pandemic health rules and the Trudeau government, outside the parliament of Canada in Ottawa.ED JONES/AFP 54 of 54

A third leader of the group, Benjamin Dichter, is not known to be facing any charges. He tweeted on Friday afternoon that he was gearing up to appear on Fox News in the evening.

The convoy’s security chief, Daniel Bulford, a former Mountie who quit the force over vaccine mandates, gave a speech in an Ottawa hotel during the afternoon. In it, he urged his police colleagues to walk away from their crackdown on the streets. “All you have to do is say, ‘No, I’m not going to do that,’ when you’re directed to enforce unjust, unconstitutional enforcement actions,” he told them.

Then, Mr. Bulford presented himself to police for arrest, according to Ms. Pawlak.

“I’m here to turn myself in,” he told a wall of police officers on an Ottawa street. As he was led away, a protester shouted: “We love you brother.”

Late on Friday, the protesters issued a statement. “Three of our organizers have been arrested,” it said, naming Ms. Lich, Mr. Barber and Mr. Bulford. “This is a grass roots movement and others will fill their roles. We will continue to hold the line.”

The massive police operation in Ottawa to clear the trucker protest continued on Friday afternoon, with 70 arrests and vehicles being towed that had been part of the blockade near Parliament. Interim police chief Steve Bell told a news conference that the police will operate 24/7 to clear the protest. The Globe and Mail

