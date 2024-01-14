Open this photo in gallery: A frozen fountain in front of the B.C. legislature during a cold spell in Victoria, on Jan. 12.CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Frigid temperatures continued to grip British Columbia and the Prairies on Sunday as high winds and wintry conditions make their way across Canada’s eastern provinces.

Environment Canada says arctic air will continue to generate wind chill temperatures of between -40 and -50 C in some parts of B.C., including Peace River and Prince George.

It says temperatures will moderate in Metro Vancouver later on Sunday, though parts of the Fraser Valley will continue to experience wind chill temperatures that feel like -20 C through Monday.

Temperatures on the West Coast are forecast to warm slightly through the coming week, with rain expected as early as Thursday, but the possibility of snow in Victoria and Vancouver remains in the forecast for Tuesday.

In Alberta, high demand for electricity due to the extreme cold prompted the province’s electric systems operator to issue a grid alert on Saturday. As the cold weather continues, the province is asking Albertans to conserve energy during the peak demand period of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Environment Canada says temperatures will warm somewhat in Alberta, but a hazardous frostbite warning remains in effect with highs of -24 C forecast for Edmonton on Monday.

In Ontario, electricity provider Hydro One says crews have restored power to more than 100,000 customers affected by 500 outages during a storm that swept through much of the province on Saturday.

Environment Canada is forecasting more snow for some parts of Ontario on Sunday, with snow squall warnings in effect for areas such as Niagara Falls and Bracebridge.

Meanwhile, the west coast of Newfoundland is bracing for wind gusts of between 90 and 100 kilometres an hour.