Millets are having a moment this year. The United Nations declared 2023 to be the International Year of Millets, aiming to raise awareness of their suitability to grow under adverse and changing climate and conditions.

They are sustainable, hardy, drought-resistant crops that are ready to harvest about 45 days after planting, faster than wheat, rice, oats and quinoa. Julie Van Rosendaal has more on how and why to eat this climate-friendly grain.

Climate litigation is heating up

Kate Helmore is a summer reporter for Report on Business. For this week’s deeper dive, she talks about climate litigation.

Youth are caught between a rock and a hard place. On one hand, they have their government, one that consistently fails to deliver radical action on climate crisis. Meanwhile they see their future: forest fires, floods, disease and biodiversity loss. A future under way and guaranteed to continue because the rock moved barely an inch.

Yet young climate activists have found a crack in the stone: the court system.

Previously courts had considered the issue of climate change to be too political to touch. But perhaps inspired by the burning calamity that surrounds us, judges and legal experts are changing their tune. Last month, Montana youth successfully sued their state for violating their rights to a safe and healthy environment. A violation that occurred every time the state enabled the fossil fuel industry. A UN panel of experts also found climate change to be form of “structural violence” and that a child had the right to seek legal recourse. A case in Ontario, suing the Ford government for rolling back the cap-and-trade agreement, is under appeal. And August was only one part of the wave: According to a UN report published in July, climate-litigation cases have more than doubled in the past five years.

But justice moves at a measured pace. While climate litigation is indeed a opening for opportunity, is it a foothold? Each case will be appealed and stretch for years, perhaps decades. Lawyers will argue minutia while the world burns. After all, climate change is unencumbered and knows no such restraint.

- Kate

Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System’s head of venture capital, Damien Steel, is departing to lead an ambitious climate technology startup founded by one of Canada’s most successful tech entrepreneurs. The managing partner of the pension giant’s $2-billion ventures group, will become chief executive officer of Deep Sky Corp., which is chaired by its co-founder, Fred Lalonde, CEO of online travel company Hopper Inc.

