Thanks to technology and a collective desire to get outside, birdwatching is more popular than ever -- and spanning across generations too.

“The birding community has a lot of growing to do still, but I’ve seen a huge shift in birders, especially during COVID, with so many younger people and people of colour feeling included,” says Alyssa Couroux, 32. She is among a growing number of millennial birders who are helping to diversify the hobby. Read more about the big birding boom.

A deeper dive

Making the (economic) case for climate-friendly policy

Adam Radwanski is a climate policy columnist at The Globe. For this week’s deeper dive, he talks about the benefits to climate-friendly policies for governments to consider.

Last Wednesday, the federal government launched a new effort to work separately with each province and territory on building new low-carbon industries.

The next day, Doug Ford comfortably won a second term as Ontario’s premier.

There wasn’t a direct correlation between the two stories, especially since Ontario isn’t among the first few provinces with which Ottawa is setting up its new working groups (those are B.C., Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador).

But the connection still struck me, especially because of some comments that Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson made when I interviewed him for our story on the federal announcement.

At one point in the interview, Mr. Wilkinson said he was appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to his current post (after serving as environment minister) specifically to bring a more economic focus to Ottawa’s climate agenda.

At another, he spoke of the reality that many people know climate change is a problem, but are unconvinced that addressing it will meet their families’ economic needs. “We need to be communicating that there are opportunities to ensure that Canada remains prosperous, and that we’re working on those opportunities,” he said.

A good number of people who voted for Mr. Ford’s Progressive Conservatives last week surely fit into that category. And if you squint a little, the Ontario Premier himself might as well.

Although Mr. Ford came to office seemingly skeptical about any climate-related policy at all, he was persuaded during his first term that it’s worth backing (with public dollars) some investments that bring clean-energy jobs – mostly electric vehicle manufacturing, as well as low-carbon steel production.

The challenge now, as I wrote following the provincial election, is to convince Mr. Ford that there are economic benefits to other climate-friendly policies – including those that, unlike making EVs primarily for export, would actually reduce Ontario’s greenhouse gas emissions. (Think, for instance, of renewable electricity’s potential both to help attract investment from companies increasingly committing to producing their goods in an affordable way, while minimizing ratepayers’ costs as wind and solar get cheaper and cheaper.)

Making that case is an imperative not just for environmental groups, but also for a federal government that has set ambitious national emissions-reductions targets and needs the most populous province along for the ride.

Mr. Trudeau’s Liberals have been contending since they first formed government that environmental and economic objectives intersect rather than being at odds with each other. But they’ve tended to publicly place as much or more emphasis on the moral imperatives of fighting climate change, than how it might benefit Canadians.

Mr. Wilkinson’s remarks last week suggested recognition in Ottawa of the need to focus more sharply on the economic side. The provincial election results suggest that shift is not a moment too soon.

- Adam

Green Investing

Is it possible to challenge the orthodoxy of ESG without getting cancelled?

Jeff Jones writes about Stuart Kirk, the top executive in charge of responsible investing at HSBC’s asset-management arm who went off-script at a public forum last month. He criticized those who make dire predictions about climate change and play up the finance industry’s responsibilities for combatting it. He has been sidelined as a result.

But, did Kirk make an ill-advised departure from his employer’s messaging on climate change, or did he play devil’s advocate and became a victim of corporate cancel culture? Jones says there should be a role for skeptics to question the orthodoxy. But how public? Here’s where it gets uncomfortable. Read more here.

Making waves

Each week The Globe will profile a Canadian making a difference. This week we’re highlighting the work of C-Jae Breiter doing conservation and research.

C-Jae BreiterHandout

I am C-Jae Breiter, research conservation specialist at Assiniboine Park Conservancy in Winnipeg. As a child, I spent my summers exploring the forest around my family cottage and it was my grandma who realized I’d grow up to be an entomologist. Fast forward 20 odd years, I now study everything from butterflies to burrowing owls to polar bears.

At Assiniboine Park Zoo, I am responsible for managing conservation strategies and research programs while running sustainable initiatives and environmental education. My job takes me to work in a field setting which can be anywhere in Manitoba – helping species in a diversity of ecosystems from the hot, dry prairies to the cold, windy tundra. Working in a zoo also presents a unique opportunity to help conserve animals in the wild. One area I currently focus on is helping test out new techniques to study polar bears in the wild like new tracking technology (Burr on Fur) and understanding hair growth rates and timing (Polar Bear Hair Growth).

I have committed my life to having a positive impact on our planet. I may be just one person trying to make a difference for wildlife but I believe that we can make great strides in protecting wildlife and wild places by working together toward a common goal.

- C-Jae

Photo of the week

A climate activist ties herself to the net during the semifinal match between Croatia's Marin Cilic and Norway's Casper Ruud at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022.Thibault Camus/The Associated Press

