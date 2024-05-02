Grandparents killed in Highway 401 crash were visiting from India, SIU says

Ontario’s police watchdog says two grandparents visiting from India were killed along with their infant grandson in a Highway 401 wrong-way crash that involved a cargo van being chased by police.

The Special Investigations Unit says the three-month-old boy’s father and mother, a 33-year-old man and 27-year-old woman who lived in Ajax, were also in car but survived.

The SIU says the mother was treated for serious injuries but offered no further details about the father’s condition.

The driver of the cargo van, who also died in the crash, is described by the SIU as a 21-year-old man.

The watchdog says there was a passenger in the van, a 38-year-old man, who was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU says the chase initially began after an alleged robbery at an LCBO in Durham Region before shifting to the 401, where the cargo van went into oncoming traffic and collided with the family’s sedan.