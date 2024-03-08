Open this photo in gallery: The families of two slain First Nations women are continuing to press the Manitoba government to search a landfill for the women's remains.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The families of two slain First Nations women are continuing to press the Manitoba government to search a landfill for their remains.

The families, along with supporters and Indigenous leaders, rallied outside the legislature and accused the government of delays and inaction.

Cambria Harris, whose mother Morgan Harris is believed to have been killed and taken to the Prairie Green Landfill, says she hasn’t heard from the province in weeks.

She says Premier Wab Kinew has yet to follow through on a promise to search the landfill, and she’s hoping for movement at a meeting set for March 25 with the provincial and federal governments.

Police believe Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were killed in the spring of 2022 and their remains were taken to the privately owned Prairie Green Landfill north of Winnipeg.

Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Harris, Myran and two others – Rebecca Contois, whose partial remains were found in a different landfill, and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.