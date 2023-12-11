Open this photo in gallery: Insp. Simon James of York Regional Police speaks at a news conference about the case of Kenneth Law in August.Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press

Police and prosecutors have charged Kenneth Law with 14 counts of second degree murder.

The new charges significantly escalate the case against the Mississauga man, who was first arrested this spring on allegations that he shipped lethal substances to people seeking suicide around the world.

A news conference is to be held in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.

Peel Regional Police said in May when they first arrested Mr. Law they were investigating 1,200 packages that he is alleged to have shipped around the world in recent years.

In May, Canadian police and prosecutors first charged Mr. Law with two counts of counselling suicide for the deaths of two people in Ontario.

In August, Crown prosecutors announced they were charging Mr. Law with more charges – a total of 14 counts of counselling suicide after 12 additional deaths in Ontario came to light.

On Monday, police upgraded the case again by laying an additional 14 counts of second-degree murder against Mr. Law. (These charges relate to the same 14 individuals in Ontario as the counselling suicide charges.)

“The charges were laid in Newmarket court this morning,” said Matthew Gourlay, Mr. Law’s lawyer. He had no other immediate comments.

Peel Regional Police and York Regional Police also had no immediate comment on the new charges.

British authorities have separately said they suspect Mr. Law was allegedly tied to 88 suicide deaths in that country. But no charges have been laid against him in Britain.

