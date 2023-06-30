Good morning,

Google warned yesterday that it will remove links to Canadian news stories from search results in this country in response to the Online News Act.

The act, which will go into effect in about six months, requires tech companies to negotiate deals with news organizations to compensate them for linking to their articles.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has also said it will block the posting and sharing of Canadian news stories on both platforms.

The government and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, which will oversee the Online News Act, both have the ability to issue regulations about how the act will work. A consultation on that process is expected to start within weeks.

Open this photo in gallery: Members of the media view new Google products in a media area during the Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif., on May 10, 2023.JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

University of Waterloo stabbing during gender-studies class driven by hate, police say

Investigators believe the man accused of stabbing three people in a gender-studies class at Ontario’s University of Waterloo this week was motivated by hate related to gender expression and gender identity.

Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, a 24-year-old former Waterloo student, is accused of three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and mischief.

On Wednesday, a man entered a class for Philosophy 202, described in the course calendar as an undergraduate course on gender issues, and stabbed a professor and two students. The victims were all taken to hospital and treated for injuries said to be serious but not life-threatening.

Open this photo in gallery: Nazli Aizaz shows a photo of her son, Absar Chaudhry, who died while he was at the Royal Military College in Kingston. His parents have unanswered questions about his death. They were photographed at their Ottawa home, Monday May 1, 2023.Ashley Fraser/The Globe and Mail

A family battles to find out how their son died at Royal Military College

The family of a young cadet who was found dead in his dorm room at Canada’s Royal Military College last year is taking the military to court to try and get answers.

Twenty-one-year-old Absar Chaudhry was found dead three months after his parents dropped him off at the college. His parents were told just two weeks ago that his death was determined to be a suicide and despite two military probes into the death, his parents have yet to be told what investigators have learned.

The couple are taking the Canadian Forces to court in an effort to shed light on its insular, secretive investigative process. They are questioning the legitimacy of the military investigating itself and are asking for full standing at the military’s board of inquiry studying the incident. They want to be represented by a lawyer at the inquiry and question witnesses, and for the proceedings to be public.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Also on our radar

U.S. Supreme Court strikes down university race-conscious admissions policies: The court ruled against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, effectively prohibiting affirmative-action admissions policies. The ruling was powered by the conservative justices, with the liberals in dissent, and will force many universities to overhaul their admissions policies aimed at fostering diverse campus populations.

Wildfire smoke expected to linger into Canada Day long weekend: While there are signs of improvement, smog from wildfires is expected to persist in the Greater Montreal area and parts of Ontario through the long weekend.

Unrest over police shooting continues in France: France mobilized 40,000 police officers yesterday in response to widespread urban riots after the deadly police shooting of a teenager. The 17-year-old, only identified as Nahel M. was shot during a traffic stop. The riots in response to his death have injured scores of police and damaged nearly 100 public buildings.

Police identify child whose remains were found in Toronto dumpster in May, 2022: Police identified the 4-year-old girl as Neveah Tucker. Her death continues to be investigated as no arrests or charges have been laid in the case and a pathologist was not able to determine her cause of death.

OPSEU sues former executives: The Ontario Public Service Employees Union has accused former executives of orchestrating an elaborate property-related scheme using union funds in the $6-million lawsuit. OPSEU is one of Canada’s largest public-sector unions, with more than 180,000 members. Its main source of revenue is union dues.

Morning markets

Global shares are steady as investors scrutinized inflation data from both sides of the Atlantic to cap a roller coaster quarter for markets that upended bets on interest rates peaking.

In early trading in Europe, Britain’s benchmark FTSE index was up 0.49 per cent, while Germany’s DAX advanced 0.66 per cent and France’s CAC 40 added 0.71 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei ended slightly lower at 33,189.04 but surged 27 per cent in the first half. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was flat at 18,916.43.

The Canadian dollar traded at 75.42 U.S. cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Rita Trichur: “With basketball fever gripping the hearts (and wallets) of Toronto fans, and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert confirming the city is on a short list of potential expansion locations, now is the time for MLSE to take another shot.”

Gary Mason: “Any notion of the ‘Alberta model’ being some kind of panacea for drug addiction should be dispensed of immediately. Yes, treatment and recovery are important aspects of an overall approach to the opioid epidemic, but so is safer supply, something the UCP has wrong-headedly rejected. In fact, supervised consumption sites have closed under their watch.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Editorial cartoon by Brian Gable published June 30, 2023.Illustration by Brian Gable

Living better

Canada Day giant crossword: The Globe and Mail’s Canada Day puzzle package is available to download now, with our assortment of word, logic and number puzzles and, of course, our giant crossword. The package will also be published in the print edition on Saturday, July 1.

Globe and Mail business quiz: Did you catch all this weeks’ top business headlines? Test your knowledge with this week’s business and investing quiz. Can you get a perfect score?

Moment in time: Jun 30, 1937

Open this photo in gallery: Prime minister Mackenzie King, left, leaves a meeting with German chancellor Adolf Hitler in Berlin on June 30, 1937.ullstein bild Dtl./AFP/Getty Images

Mackenzie King meets Hitler in Berlin

It was a surprising lack of judgment for a wily political leader who was Canada’s longest-serving prime minister. Then again, Mackenzie King naively hoped – like his British counterpart Neville Chamberlain – that German chancellor Adolf Hitler could be appeased and not take Europe to the precipice of another world war. The Liberal Prime Minister met the Nazi dictator in Berlin on this day in 1937. He had been attending the Imperial Conference in London when he received the invitation to meet with Hitler. King seized upon the meeting as a chance to use his self-proclaimed conciliatory powers for “international goodwill and peace.” He was cautioned in advance, though, that the Fuhrer could be beguiling, almost hypnotic. King’s audience with Hitler was scheduled to be brief but stretched more than an hour. Hitler, according to King’s diary, had “no desire for war.” The Canadian prime minister wanted to believe him. He found the German leader to be “a man of deep sincerity and a genuine patriot.” Two years later, that same man with the “very nice, sweet smile” ordered the Nazi war machine to invade Poland. King responded by taking Canadians to war at Britain’s side. Bill Waiser

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.