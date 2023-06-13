Good morning,

Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown resigned on Monday, rather than face a public hearing over allegations he harassed women in an Arizona hotel.

Jonathan Crump, a 31-year-old former United States marine, made the complaint against Brown in January, alleging the justice had followed two women back to their hotel room while drunk. Crump and Brown had a violent altercation that night, which local police investigated. But they did not lay charges. After his resignation, Brown issued a statement saying his accuser made false allegations to avoid being charged for punching him.

The justice’s departure leaves a conservative vacuum on the court and gives Prime Minister Justin Trudeau an unexpected opportunity to fill the vacancy, bringing the number of Trudeau appointments to six of nine on the Supreme Court.

Opposition MPs call on federal Liberal government to fix broken access to information system

Opposition MPs are calling for an overhaul of the federal access to information regime, warning that without urgent changes to the system, democracy is threatened.

The Globe’s Secret Canada project, which launched last week, has revealed that public institutions across the country are routinely breaking access laws by overusing redactions and failing to meet statutory timelines.

Two opposition MPs said that the Office of the Information Commissioner – the institution responsible for handling complaints about federal access requests – should be given additional powers that would help it oversee the system.

How a $20-million family donation is changing addiction treatment in B.C.

A $20-million private donation is expected to fund new addiction care in Vancouver that will offer recovery services in a single setting and shave weeks off wait-list times.

Jill Diamond, executive director of the private, charitable Diamond Foundation, said her family felt compelled to make the donation after her brother Steven’s death from fentanyl poisoning while he was struggling to get help.

“We encountered a messy system at every turn – delays, disappointments, wait-lists,” Ms. Diamond said at an event announcing the donation on Monday. “After years of struggle, Steven was finally put on a wait-list for an addiction psychiatrist, but sadly, he never made that appointment.”

Also on our radar

Canada’s wildfire season now worst in 21st century: 431 wildfires are burning across the country with over 200 out of control. More than 47,000 square kilometres have burned so far this year. Nearly 350 firefighters from the European Union will soon be on the ground in Quebec, where fires have forced nearly 14,000 people to flee their homes.

Glencore proposal worth up to US$8.2-billion: The amount Glencore is offering for Teck’s coal business is identical to what it was willing to pay for the division under an earlier plan to buy all of the Canadian mining company. But the bid comes with contingencies that may reduce the ultimate figure.

Denver Nuggets win NBA championship: The Denver Nuggets won their first championship, defeating the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5.

Trump to appear in federal court today: Donald Trump is set to surrender at a Miami courthouse on Tuesday to be formally charged with mishandling classified documents and obstructing efforts to get them back.

Opposition leaders yet to meet on possible public inquiry: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said the opposition parties have yet to meet to discuss the terms of reference for a possible public inquiry into foreign interference. The Liberal government is asking the parties to find someone to lead the inquiry, set the terms of reference, come up with a timeline and determine how it will deal with sensitive information.

British Museum under new pressure to return Parthenon marbles: The British government is under pressure like never before to deliver the marbles to Athens and the purpose-built Acropolis Museum. Even Pope Francis has sided with the Greeks.

Morning markets

Markets await U.S. inflation data: Global shares rose on Tuesday, taking their lead from an upbeat session on Wall Street ahead of key U.S. inflation data that could shape the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.26 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.26 per cent and 0.21 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.8 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.60 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was slightly higher at 74.89 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

In our politics and our health care, the price of dithering in Canada is structural decay

“There are now 6.5 million Canadians without a primary care practitioner. With a shaky foundation like that, the collapse of the larger system is as predictable as that of 24 Sussex.” – André Picard

The David Johnston mess is Justin Trudeau’s responsibility

“Mr. Johnston himself never seemed to understand what he had walked into or why he should not have walked into it – to the last, in his letter of resignation, he put the opposition down to the “highly partisan atmosphere” – but the Prime Minister and his people did. They appointed him not in spite of his unsuitability, but because of it.” – Andrew Coyne

Today’s editorial cartoon

Living better

Your car was stolen – what’s next?

Car thefts are on the rise in Canada. From contacting police to getting your insurance coverage, here’s what to do if your vehicle gets stolen and some expert tips for pro-actively protecting your ride.

Moment in time: June 13, 2005

Open this photo in gallery: Michael Jackson and his family exit the Santa Barbara County Courthouse on June 13, 2005 after hearing the jury declared him not guilty on all counts in his child molestation trial.Win McNamee/Getty Images

Michael Jackson is acquitted

The downward spiral of pop legend Michael Jackson’s remarkable life started in 2003, when the 19-time Grammy winner was indicted on child-molestation charges after a 13-year-old boy claimed he had groped him at his Neverland estate near Santa Barbara, Calif. Police arrested Mr. Jackson, but after posting US$3-million in bail and surrendering his passport, the King of Pop was allowed to go free to await trial. Two years later, the legal circus began. The trial lasted four months and drew worldwide attention. Ever the showman, Mr. Jackson showed up each day in a different costume, including floral pyjamas. After seven days of deliberation, the jury returned a non-guilty verdict on all 14 charges, which included child molesting, serving alcohol to a minor, conspiracy and kidnapping. Conviction could have brought 20 years in prison. In 2009, Mr. Jackson was rehearsing for a concert tour he hoped would revive a career that had been languishing for years. One balmy night in June he was rushed to hospital and died. The Peter Pan of pop music – the superstar who never really grew up – was dead at 50. Gayle MacDonald

