Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre each described the other as economically irresponsible yesterday, in a pair of duelling speeches to their respective caucuses ahead of the resumption of Parliament later this month.

Poilievre addressed his caucus as Leader in Ottawa with a speech that focused heavily on economic themes and criticized the Trudeau government for doubling the size of the national debt. He called on the Liberals to promise they would not hike taxes.

In his first public comments since Poilievre’s decisive Saturday night leadership victory, Trudeau laid out his criticisms of the Tory Leader. “What Canadians need is responsible leadership,” Trudeau said. “Buzzwords, dog whistles and careless attacks don’t add up to a plan for Canadians.”

Editorial: To become PM, Pierre Poilievre will have to find the political centre – or conjure up a new one

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a speech during the Liberal summer caucus retreat in St. Andrews, N.B. on Monday, September 12, 2022.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

King Charles’s hardest job may be preserving the Commonwealth as Australia, New Zealand eye exit

When Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull met the Queen in July, 2017, the country’s most famous republican emerged from the audience smitten.

Speaking to reporters outside Buckingham Palace, Turnbull said that while he still did not support the monarchy, he was nevertheless a “very strong Elizabethan.”

After the Queen’s death last week, many republicans across the Commonwealth realms, those 14 former colonies that maintain the British monarch as their head of state, echoed Turnbull’s remarks, praising the Queen’s long service and personal character and the deep connection many people around the world felt with her.

Such a connection is not felt, however, with King Charles. While his position in staunchly monarchist Britain is in little doubt, maintaining the loyalty of the rest of the Commonwealth may be much harder.

From his hospital bed, Ukrainian commander details troops’ stealthy recapture of Kharkiv region

Captain Andriy Malakhov and his men crept forward through the forests south of the city of Balakliya. They knew that just ahead was the enemy’s first line of defence in the Kharkiv region, a network of trenches and fortifications they had heard the Russians refer to as “Moskva,” or “Moscow,” in intercepted walkie-talkie chatter.

Malakhov and the 30 troops following him understood, too, that they were outnumbered by the 100 or so Russian soldiers guarding the line, who also had dug-in tanks and artillery. But at dawn on Sept. 7, he and his battalion – a special-operations unit known as Wild Steppe that reports directly to General Valery Zaluzhny, the commander of Ukraine’s Armed Forces – attacked anyway.

The objective was not to overwhelm the enemy. It was a diversion – and it worked.

Toronto police officer killed in string of GTA shootings: A Toronto police officer was shot and killed at close range during a lunchtime attack in Mississauga yesterday – the first in a string of shootings that also left two others dead, including the suspect, and three people injured.

Canadians’ wealth suffers biggest drop on record: Canadians saw their collective net worth fall by the largest amount on record in the second quarter as financial markets and residential real estate hit a rough patch, ending a streak of massive wealth generation during the previous two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ottawa could lose billions in pandemic loans to small businesses: Ottawa may be unable to recoup $5-billion or more of the $49-billion in emergency loans it extended to small businesses during the pandemic lockdowns, according to a government projection.

Italian far-right leader on course to become prime minister: Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right Fratelli d’Italia – Brothers of Italy – party is well on her way to becoming Italy’s first female prime minister, prompting Italians and European leaders to wonder whether the onetime Vladimir Putin admirer will steer the EU’s third-biggest economy into the pro-Russia camp after this month’s election.

Telescope reveals first images of Orion Nebula: Astronomers working with the James Webb Space Telescope are revelling in the orbiting observatory’s first-ever images of the Orion Nebula – a glowing cauldron of gas and dust where stars and planets are in the process of being born.

This photo shows the inner region of the Orion Nebula as seen by the James Webb Space Telescope.HANDOUT/AFP/Getty Images

Markets await U.S. inflation data: The U.S. dollar was heading for its longest losing streak in a year and world stocks were higher for a fifth straight day on Tuesday, ahead of U.S. inflation data expected to show the furious surge in prices may finally be cresting. Just before 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.16 per cent. Germany’s DAX and Frances CAC 40 rose 0.11 per cent and 0.20 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.25 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.18 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.09 US cents.

André Picard: “Instead of sabre-rattling about the horrors of paid blood collection, what we should be discussing is the perils of the deadly shortfall of supplies.”

John Doyle: “In Canada there is never a bad time to talk about the Canada-USSR Hockey Summit Series of 1972. But talking and reminiscing is one thing. We’ll natter and chunter about hockey until kingdom come. On the 50th anniversary, what’s needed is a fresh perspective and reflection.”

Ultraprocessed foods tied to colorectal cancer risk, study finds

Plenty of large studies conducted over long periods of time have shown that consuming a diet with lots of ultraprocessed foods increases the risk of obesity, Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, depression and early death. Now, a new study has linked a high intake of ultraprocessed foods to a greater risk of colorectal cancer in men.

Moment in time: Sept. 13, 1501

An Italian restorer from the Friends of Florence Association cleans Michelangelo's David, one of the world's most famous statues, at the Galleria del'Academia in Florence on February 29, 2016.ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

Michelangelo begins work on his statue of David

Arguably the most famous example of High Renaissance art, Michelangelo’s David adorns countless mantels and coffee tables around the world in the form of kitschy, miniature replicas. The real one is more than five metres tall, carved from a block of marble that had been rejected by two earlier sculptors as too brittle and pockmarked. Michelangelo managed to tackle the monolith to reveal the sculpture hidden within – as he famously described his artistic process – when he was just 26, devoting more than two years to the project. Though it’s often held up as an ideal representation of the male form, its disproportionately large noggin and right hand – not to mention its “whale eyes” – speak to the effect the artist meant to elicit when viewing the statue from below. David is usually depicted in other art of the period as a conquering hero, with Goliath’s head at his feet. But this David is still just a shepherd boy – an everyman, a nobody – sizing up his enemy, sling at the ready, straddling the line between obscurity and greatness. Massimo Commanducci

