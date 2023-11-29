Moving the Ontario Science Centre to its new location at Ontario Place will save taxpayers $257-million over 50 years, according to a long-awaited business case released by the province Wednesday that bolsters the government’s redevelopment plans on the Toronto waterfront.

Premier Doug Ford’s government introduced legislation this week to accelerate its contentious Ontario Place project, which would allow Austria-based Therme Group to construct a large spa and waterpark on the provincially owned site. The government also intends to build a new home for the Ontario Science Centre on the site west of the city’s downtown core.

The business case, which the government pledged to release months ago, outlines the cost benefits of moving the 52-year-old Ontario Science Centre from Toronto’s diverse Flemingdon Park in Don Mills to a smaller, more modern building at Ontario Place. The decision has sparked outcry from some in the local community, who have argued the science centre should remain in its current location.

Details of the plan were released Wednesday by Michael Lindsay, president and chief executive officer of Infrastructure Ontario.

“In my professional opinion, based on the analysis that we’ve done, it is far preferable for the Ontario Science Centre, given its mission and the programming that it delivers, to be relocated from Don Mills to a purpose-built new facility,” Mr. Lindsay told reporters at Queen’s Park.

The document says it would require a minimum capital investment of at least $478-million to repair and replace outdated infrastructure at the current site. Facing an “operational crisis” that threatens its long-term stability, the business case says the current building requires $369-million in critical maintenance over the next 20 years, as well as almost $45-million in health and safety measures, and critical repairs. In total, it would cost $1.3-billion to remain at the current site, and $1.05-billion to construct a new science centre at Ontario Place, the document says.

The current facility is also “highly inefficient” – with only 25 per cent of its 568,000 square feet containing permanent exhibits – has a high operating cost, as well as declining attendance, with visitors down more than 40 per cent between 2009 and 2020. While attendance is increasing following the shutdowns during COVID-19, “the long-term trend remains,” it says. However, about 50 fewer jobs would be created at the new location, it says.

The assessment was conducted by environmental consulting firm Pinchin Limited, aided by Ernst & Young, with input from stakeholders including Toronto and Ontario Science Centre officials.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles said on Wednesday that the business case is simply “a scheme to legitimize the government’s shady deal ... and obsession with building a luxury spa at Ontario Place.”

The business case, which contain an appendix totally more than 400 pages, was revealed Wednesday following a new deal on cash-strapped Toronto’s finances struck by Mr. Ford and Mayor Olivia Chow. They agreed to have the province take responsibility for billions of dollars in maintenance costs for two major Toronto expressways. And although Ms. Chow, who campaigned against the spa, said her position is still that Ontario Place should be public parkland, she acknowledged that the city lacks the power to fight the plan.

The two governments also said they have agreed to discuss maintaining some sort of science-based programming at the existing science centre building for the local community, but it remains unclear what that would be.

The legislation introduced this week grants Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma the power to issue what are known as minister’s zoning orders (MZO), which can trump city planning approvals and even the province’s own environmental or planning policies. It would also allow the province to expropriate nearby city land needed to access the site.

It would also exempt Ontario Place from environmental assessments and heritage laws, changes that appear targeted at a legal action launched recently by local activists with the group Ontario Place For All, which argues the site should be a park.