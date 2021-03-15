 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ontario entering third COVID-19 wave, hospital association warns

Jeff GrayQueen's Park Reporter
Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Karen Howlett
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A person opens a pack of disinfectant wipes at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Strathcona Paper Centre in Napanee, Ontario, on March 15, 2021.

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

Ontario has entered a third wave of COVID-19, both the head of the province’s hospital association and its COVID-19 science advisory table said on Monday, citing the rising caseload and the speed of the spread of the virus’s more contagious new variants. But health officials say it remains unclear how severe it will be.

Anthony Dale, the Ontario Hospital Association’s chief executive officer, cited numbers published from the COVID-19 science table on Monday showing the new variants circulating rapidly.

The variants are “essentially out of control and eclipsing the original strain significantly,” Mr. Dale said in an interview. “It seems pretty self-evident that we’re in the early stages of the third wave.”

Story continues below advertisement

With intensive care numbers heading up again, he said, the province has lost ground from recent weeks, when cases were dropping.

Tracking Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans: A continuing guide

Coronavirus tracker: How many COVID-19 cases are there in Canada and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

According to the figures, 49 per cent of Ontario’s cases on Monday were made up of new variants, largely the new variant first found in Britain, surges of which have forced parts of Europe, most recently Italy, back into lockdowns. (The province’s seven-day average shows the variants making up 36 per cent of cases, a proportion that has been rising.)

The R(t) value, the number epidemiologists use to measure the speed of the virus’s spread, was 1.41 for the new variants, and 1.07 for the original version. This means for every case, more than one other infection results. Health officials say this number needs to be well below one to keep the pandemic in check.

Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, head of the school of public health at the University of Toronto and the head of the province’s COVID-19 science advisory table, agreed some sort of third wave is under way. But he said it remains to be seen whether this third wave is more of small ripple instead of a full-blown surge.

“Yes, we’re at the start of the third wave,” Dr. Brown said. “... The numbers are definitely increasing. The size of the peak that we see, whether this is a small sort of increase or a much longer and higher increase, that’s hard to call.”

He said the future depends on how well public-health measures – including the province’s “emergency brake” it has pledged to use to put regions back into lockdown – are both implemented and adhered to. It will also depend on how quickly the province can continue to vaccinate the most vulnerable. The arrival of warmer weather will help, Dr. Brown said, as people tend to spend more time outdoors where the risk of infection is lower.

Over all, Ontario recorded 1,268 new infections on Monday, but its seven-day average for daily new cases has been rising and is now at 1,350.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 349 COVID-19 patients in intensive care in the province, according to Critical Care Services Ontario, a government agency that puts out a daily report for hospitals and health organizations. That is well above the level that officials say strains the health system. Over just 24 hours, 29 new patients were admitted to ICU, the March 14 report says.

Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital opened its doors in February to ease the crunch caused by COVID-19 in other hospitals across the Greater Toronto Area.

As of Monday, 21 of its 35 intensive care beds were filled with COVID-19 patients. Another eight patients were in ICU at Mackenzie Health, its sister hospital in Richmond Hill, leaving the two caring for the largest number of COVID-19 ICU patients in Ontario.

“The next five to seven days will really tell us where this is going,” said Katharina Plenk, the chief and medical director of Mackenzie Health’s department of medicine. “With COVID, it takes a bit of time for the ICU numbers to climb.”

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, David Williams, said it was still possible to contain the rising number of infections and the spread of the new variants, if Ontarians follow the public-health rules and vaccinations roll out quickly. But he said the province could now be in the “base” of a third wave.

“One of the people on our team says you can always tell you are in a third wave after it’s over, when it’s up there,” Dr. Williams said. “We’re in this dip and coming up. Is it a slight undulation? Is it a large wave? Is it a moderate wave? To be determined.”

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, Eileen de Villa, said it would be premature to say whether the city was entering a third wave, although its case numbers are also rising.

“Certainly this is not the direction that we want to see the numbers going,” Dr. de Villa said Monday. “The risks remain. In some respects, they are higher than ever because of COVID-19 variants.”

Meanwhile, as Ontario launched its long-awaited vaccine booking system on Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the chair of his vaccine task force would be leaving at the end of the month.

Mr. Ford said retired general Rick Hillier would not be extending his term when it expires on March 31. Mr. Hillier was making $20,000 a month in the post, which he took up on Nov. 23.

The Premier told reporters during a press conference in Cobourg that he tried to persuade Mr. Hillier to stay on, joking that he wanted to “put a ball and a chain around his ankle.”

“I tried to get him to renew it, but as he said, ‘Doug, I did the job I came for, and we got everything set up,’ ” Mr. Ford said.

Story continues below advertisement

With a report from Oliver Moore

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies