 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Ontario reports 660 new COVID-19 cases and one new death

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh walks to a vaccination clinic as he continues his election campaign tour in Toronto on Aug. 21.

CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 660 new cases of COVID-19 today, as well as one more death from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 525 of the new cases involve people who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

The remaining 135 are among people who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

The minister says 283 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, 253 of whom are not fully inoculated or with an unknown vaccination status.

She says another 161 people are in intensive care because of the virus, seven of them fully vaccinated.

The province says slightly more than 82 per cent of Ontarians 12 and older have received one dose of a vaccine, and just over 75 per cent have had two shots.

But Ontario’s hospital association says broader vaccination is needed to minimize the impact of the pandemic’s fourth wave as hospitalizations and intensive care admissions due to the virus rise.

On Tuesday, Ontario’s top doctor, Dr. Kieran Moore, said the province currently has the capacity to care for those in intensive care, but will closely monitor what he considers a “key marker” of the pandemic situation.

In a statement issued today, the head of the Ontario Hospital Association says increasing the vaccination rate will help reduce the burden on hospitals and minimize any further disruption to non-COVID services.

Anthony Dale notes more than 90 per cent of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and more than 80 per cent of those hospitalized but not in an ICU are not fully vaccinated with two doses.

Story continues below advertisement

He notes uptake of vaccinations has also “slowed significantly” recently even as case counts increase.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies