Ontario’s Grey Bruce region urges all residents to stay home amid surge in COVID-19 variants

Open this photo in gallery A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal on May 15, 2020. The Canadian Press

Grey Bruce Health Unit is telling residents to stay home for the next two days as COVID-19 variants of concern surge in the region.

Public health authorities say all residents should consider themselves a COVID-19 carrier for the next 48 hours.

Authorities say the steps are necessary after 70 new cases were confirmed in the region in the past 36 hours.

Grey Bruce Health Unit says the advisory is on top of Ontario’s pre-existing stay-at-home-order.

The public health unit says it needs to slow the spread of the virus in order to do contact tracing.

It is also shutting down the Grey Bruce Health Unit info-line and cancelling a mass vaccination clinic on Saturday to redeploy staff to case management and contact tracing.

