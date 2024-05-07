Ottawa approves B.C.’s request to prohibit possession of illicit drugs in public

Open this photo in gallery: Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, speaks in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Ottawa has approved British Columbia’s request to again prohibit possession of illicit drugs in public spaces, in a significant policy reversal of the province’s drug decriminalization pilot project.

Ya’ara Saks, federal Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, announced the development on Tuesday at a news conference on Parliament Hill.

“We have said yes, and it is effective immediately,” she said.

The three-year pilot began Jan. 31, 2023, and permitted British Columbians aged 18 and older to carry up to a cumulative total of 2.5 grams of illicit opioids, crack and powder cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA without risk of arrest or criminal charges.

The change to B.C.’s exemption from the federal Controlled Drugs and Substances Act means possession of small amounts of illicit drugs will again be illegal in public places, but it will not recriminalize possession in private residences or places where someone is legally sheltering, or at overdose prevention and drug checking sites.

More to come.