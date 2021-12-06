Quebec is reporting 1,189 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

The Health Department reports 226 people are in hospital, a rise of seven patients, with 62 in intensive care, an increase of three.

Heath officials say screening carried out last week on positive cases reported Nov. 30 did not detect any additional cases of the new Omicron variant.

There are 10,272 active cases in the province, and so far just one case of Omicron has been reported.

The province gave out 19,746 doses of vaccine on Sunday, including 13,000 doses for children aged five to 11.

According to health officials, 86 per cent of eligible Quebecers five and older have received a first dose of vaccine, with 81 per cent considered adequately vaccinated.

