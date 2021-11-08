People line up at a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal on Sept. 15.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 531 new cases of COVID-19 today and four more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by two, to 225, and there were 48 people in intensive care, a drop of two.

The seven-day average for new daily cases stands at 563.

About 63 per cent of the new cases involved people who had not been vaccinated or had received a first dose of vaccine fewer than 14 days since becoming infected.

The Health Department says 4,195 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours.

The province’s public health institute says about 90.8 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 88.2 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.