Quebec is reporting one more death today attributed to COVID-19 and a 27-patient increase in hospitalizations.

Health authorities say 1,115 people are hospitalized with the disease after 92 patients were admitted and 65 left hospital.

There are 53 people listed in intensive care, a drop of three cases.

The Health Department says it registered 1,614 new COVID-19 cases based on PCR testing, which is limited to certain high-risk groups.

Authorities say they administered just over 4,886 vaccine doses on Sunday.

Quebecers over the age of 80, those who live in high-risk settings such as seniors homes and long-term care homes, and immunocompromised people will become eligible Tuesday for a fourth dose.

