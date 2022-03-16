Quebec Premier Francois Legault, left, and Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube walk to a news conference at the legislature, in Quebec City, on Feb. 1.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec health officials reported 11 more deaths from COVID-19 today and a drop in hospitalizations as the provincial government moved to end the pandemic state of emergency in the province.

There are 1,073 people listed in hospital, a drop of nine based on 67 admissions and 76 patients discharged.

Health authorities say 56 patients are listed in intensive care, a decline of 10 from the previous day.

Earlier today, the Quebec government tabled a bill to lift the state of emergency that since March 2020 has granted it exceptional powers during the pandemic, including circumventing collective agreements in the health network and awarding contracts without a call for tenders.

Opposition parties have been demanding an end to the state of emergency for months, calling it an abuse of power by the government.

The bill states that measures adopted by government decree that are in place at the end of the state of health emergency will remain in force until Dec. 31, but the government can relax or repeal them by decree.

Health Minister Christian Dube, who is scheduled to speak to reporters later today, says in a tweet that he’s happy to begin the process to finally lift the health emergency.

